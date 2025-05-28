  • home icon
Elden Ring Nightreign trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 28, 2025 18:22 GMT
all Elden Ring Nightreign achievements and how to unlock them
A still from Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign is FromSoftware's new roguelike title that features 37 achievements in total. Unlocking some of these can be troublesome as you go on expeditions with your team to farm resources, battle bosses, and survive multiple nights. However, knowing the precise procedures for achieving the trophies would be helpful.

This article features all the available achievements of Elden Ring Nightreign.

All Elden Ring Nightreign achievements and how to unlock them

Follow specific procedures and find secrets to unlock all achievements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)
Follow specific procedures and find secrets to unlock all achievements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Here are all 37 achievements and their unlocking methods:

1) The Shrouded Roundtable Hold

  • Requirement: Reach the Shrouded Roundtable Hold.

2) Relic

  • Requirement: Invoke the power of a relic for the first time.

3) Dresser

  • Requirement: Change garb via dresser for the first time.

4) Vessel

  • Requirement: Acquire a new vessel and conduct a different relic rite for the first time.

5) Legendary Armament

  • Requirement: Acquire a legendary armament for the first time.

6) Shifting Earth

  • Requirement: Find the secrets of all Shifting Earth locations.

7) Obtained Vessels

  • Requirement: Acquire a great many vessels.

8) The Nightlords

  • Requirement: The Nightlords appeared.

9) Night Begins

  • Requirement: The Night Aspect appeared.

10) The Duchess Joins the Fray

  • Requirement: The Duchess became a playable character.

11) The Revenant Joins the Fray

  • Requirement: The Revenant became a playable character.

12) Dawn

  • Requirement: Reach the ending.

13) Tricephalos

  • Requirement: Defeat Gladius, Beast of Night.

14) Gaping Jaw

  • Requirement: Defeat Adel, Baron of Night.

15) Sentient Pest

  • Requirement: Defeat Ghoster, Wisdom of Night.
16) Augur

  • Requirement: Defeat Maris, Fathom of Night.

17) Equilibrious Beast

  • Requirement: Defeat Libra, Creature of Night.

18) Darkdrift Knight

  • Requirement: Defeat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow.

19) Fissure in the Fog

  • Requirement: Defeat Caligo, Miasma of Night.

20) Night Aspect

  • Requirement: Defeat Helstor the Nightlord.

21) Mountaintop

  • Requirement: Find the secret of the Mountaintop.

22) Rotted Woods

  • Requirement: Find the secret of the Rotted Woods.

23) The Crater

  • Requirement: Find the secret of the Crater.

24) Noklateo, the Shrouded City

  • Requirement: Find the secret of Noklateo, the Shrouded City.

25) A Champion's Path

  • Requirement: Defeat the Nightlord with all characters.

26) Mastery

  • Requirement: Attain maximum level.

27) Replenished Sacred Flasks

  • Requirement: Acquire a great number (7) of flask charges.

28) Untold Power

  • Requirement: Defeat 10 or more great enemies on one expedition.

29) Old Gaol

  • Requirement: Complete the oldest gaol.

30) Set and Steadfast

  • Requirement: Acquire many pieces of high-rarity equipment on a single expedition.

31) Fell Omen

  • Requirement: Complete the Fell Omen raid.
32) Plague of Locusts

  • Requirement: Complete the Sentient Pest raid.

33) Typhoon

  • Requirement: Complete the Augur raid.

34) True Arbiter

  • Requirement: Complete the Equilibrious Beast raid.

35) Nightlord Slayer

  • Requirement: Defeat three different Nightlords in a row.

36) Nightlord Conqueror

  • Requirement: Defeat all Nightlords.

37) Nightreign

  • Requirement: Earn all achievements.

This covers all the achievements in Elden Ring Nightreign and the procedures to unlock them.

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
