Elden Ring Nightreign trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Elden Ring Nightreign is FromSoftware's new roguelike title that features 37 achievements in total. Unlocking some of these can be troublesome as you go on expeditions with your team to farm resources, battle bosses, and survive multiple nights. However, knowing the precise procedures for achieving the trophies would be helpful.

This article features all the available achievements of Elden Ring Nightreign.

All Elden Ring Nightreign achievements and how to unlock them

Follow specific procedures and find secrets to unlock all achievements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Here are all 37 achievements and their unlocking methods:

1) The Shrouded Roundtable Hold

Requirement: Reach the Shrouded Roundtable Hold.

2) Relic

Requirement: Invoke the power of a relic for the first time.

3) Dresser

Requirement: Change garb via dresser for the first time.

4) Vessel

Requirement: Acquire a new vessel and conduct a different relic rite for the first time.

5) Legendary Armament

Requirement: Acquire a legendary armament for the first time.

6) Shifting Earth

Requirement: Find the secrets of all Shifting Earth locations.

7) Obtained Vessels

Requirement: Acquire a great many vessels.

8) The Nightlords

Requirement: The Nightlords appeared.

9) Night Begins

Requirement: The Night Aspect appeared.

10) The Duchess Joins the Fray

Requirement: The Duchess became a playable character.

11) The Revenant Joins the Fray

Requirement: The Revenant became a playable character.

12) Dawn

Requirement: Reach the ending.

13) Tricephalos

Requirement: Defeat Gladius, Beast of Night.

14) Gaping Jaw

Requirement: Defeat Adel, Baron of Night.

15) Sentient Pest

Requirement: Defeat Ghoster, Wisdom of Night.

16) Augur

Requirement: Defeat Maris, Fathom of Night.

17) Equilibrious Beast

Requirement: Defeat Libra, Creature of Night.

18) Darkdrift Knight

Requirement: Defeat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow.

19) Fissure in the Fog

Requirement: Defeat Caligo, Miasma of Night.

20) Night Aspect

Requirement: Defeat Helstor the Nightlord.

21) Mountaintop

Requirement: Find the secret of the Mountaintop.

22) Rotted Woods

Requirement: Find the secret of the Rotted Woods.

23) The Crater

Requirement: Find the secret of the Crater.

24) Noklateo, the Shrouded City

Requirement: Find the secret of Noklateo, the Shrouded City.

25) A Champion's Path

Requirement: Defeat the Nightlord with all characters.

26) Mastery

Requirement: Attain maximum level.

27) Replenished Sacred Flasks

Requirement: Acquire a great number (7) of flask charges.

28) Untold Power

Requirement: Defeat 10 or more great enemies on one expedition.

29) Old Gaol

Requirement: Complete the oldest gaol.

30) Set and Steadfast

Requirement: Acquire many pieces of high-rarity equipment on a single expedition.

31) Fell Omen

Requirement: Complete the Fell Omen raid.

32) Plague of Locusts

Requirement: Complete the Sentient Pest raid.

33) Typhoon

Requirement: Complete the Augur raid.

34) True Arbiter

Requirement: Complete the Equilibrious Beast raid.

35) Nightlord Slayer

Requirement: Defeat three different Nightlords in a row.

36) Nightlord Conqueror

Requirement: Defeat all Nightlords.

37) Nightreign

Requirement: Earn all achievements.

This covers all the achievements in Elden Ring Nightreign and the procedures to unlock them.

