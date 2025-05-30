How many Nightlords does Elden Ring Nightreign have?

There are a total of eight Nightlords you can encounter in Elden Ring Nightreign, following its launch on May 30, 2025. These main story bosses will give you the hardest time during the expedition runs. With extensive knowledge of how the gameplay works, including mastering the fighting mechanics, understanding weaknesses, and many other aspects, the Nightlords can be defeated.
Here are all available Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign.
All Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign and their weaknesses
After starting an expedition in Nightreign, your goal is to survive two days in Limveld, level up fast, and acquire prominent equipment. Consequently, you can have the upper hand in a battle against the final boss of the expedition (on day three), as known as the Nightlord.
Furthermore, you can only access one expedition, Tricephalos, at the beginning of Nightreign. Since each expedition features a specific Nightlord, you must finish that by defeating Gladius to unlock six more runs.
If you manage to defeat four Nightlords in four different expeditions, the eighth and the final Nightlord (Heolstor) will be available to tackle.
The following are all available Nightlords and their weaknesses in Nightreign:
1) Gladius, Beast of Night
- Expedition: Tricephalos
- Weak against: Holy
2) Adel, Baron of Night
- Expedition: Gaping Jaw
- Weak against: Poison
3) Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
- Expedition: Sentient Pest
- Weak against: Fire
4) Maris, Fathom of Night
- Expedition: Augur
- Weak against: Lightning
5) Libra, Creature of Night
- Expedition: Equilibrious Beast
- Weak against:
6) Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
- Expedition: Darkdrift Knight
- Weak against: Madness
7) Caligo, Miasma of Night
- Expedition: Fissure in the Fog
- Weak against: Lightning
8) Heolstor, the Nightlord
- Expedition: Night Aspect
- Weak against: Holy
Notably, there's no specific order that you need to follow to battle against the Nightlords. After defeating Gladius, hop onto any of your preferred expeditions to conquer it.
You will get distinct memory fragments for defeating them using each Nightfarer. Additionally, FromSoftware intends to include additional Nightlords in post-launch DLCs in the future.
