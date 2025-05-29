Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes explored

Bandai Namco has announced the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes which aims to fix many of the bugs and balancing issues with the game. This is the first update to the game that FromSoftware has announced, even though the game is yet to release in a few different regions. Elden Ring Nightreign is out in New Zealand as of the time of writing this article, however, the update will be available to other regions as soon as the game launches.

This article will cover the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes.

Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes

The update aims to fix the following issues:

Improved handling of playable characters

Soundtrack addition and adjustments

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

Added character scenarios

Bug fixes

For PC users

If issues such as being unable to start the game occur on the PC version, they can sometimes be resolved by performing the following steps in Steam:

Go to "Library" > right-click on "ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN" > select "Properties" > select "Installed Files" > and execute "Verify Integrity of Game Files

FromSoftware has also confirmed that some PC configurations using the latest graphics cards may experience frame rate drops. The developers announced that they are currently investigating this issue.

In the meantime, If you experience significant frame rate drops, you may be able to resolve it by setting the graphics settings from the default "High" to "Medium" or "Low" and lowering the screen resolution, as well as installing the latest drivers for your graphics card.

