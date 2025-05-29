Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes explored

Bandai Namco has announced the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes which aims to fix many of the bugs and balancing issues with the game. This is the first update to the game that FromSoftware has announced, even though the game is yet to release in a few different regions. Elden Ring Nightreign is out in New Zealand as of the time of writing this article, however, the update will be available to other regions as soon as the game launches.
This article will cover the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes.
Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Bandai Namco has announced the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 patch, highlighting several bug fixes and balancing changes. This update also adds a few features and will be out when the game is out in your region. You can preload Elden Ring Nightreign as of now, on both PC and consoles
The update aims to fix the following issues:
- Improved handling of playable characters
- Soundtrack addition and adjustments
- Text adjustments
- Balance adjustments
- Added character scenarios
- Bug fixes
For PC users
If issues such as being unable to start the game occur on the PC version, they can sometimes be resolved by performing the following steps in Steam:
- Go to "Library" > right-click on "ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN" > select "Properties" > select "Installed Files" > and execute "Verify Integrity of Game Files
FromSoftware has also confirmed that some PC configurations using the latest graphics cards may experience frame rate drops. The developers announced that they are currently investigating this issue.
Also Read: Elden Ring Nightreign Review
In the meantime, If you experience significant frame rate drops, you may be able to resolve it by setting the graphics settings from the default "High" to "Medium" or "Low" and lowering the screen resolution, as well as installing the latest drivers for your graphics card.
Check out more articles on the game:
- Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign as a newcomer to Souls-borne series?
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition worth buying?
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored
- Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign?
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to GeForce Now? Possibilities explored
- Will there be crossplay in Elden Ring Nightreign?
- Elden Ring Nightreign: Release date, platforms, and system requirements
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign a DLC?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.