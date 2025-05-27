How to preload Elden Ring Nightreign? System requirements and file size explored

You will be able to preload Elden Ring Nightreign ahead of the game's official release on May 30, 2025. The upcoming co-op souls-like title from FromSoftware is set to bring the Tarnished to the lands of Limveld, where they will become Nightfarers and fight the Nightlords. Preordering Elden Ring Nightreign will allow you to load in the essential files and jump straight into the action when the game releases.

This article will cover how to preload Elden Ring Nightreign on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

How to preload Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign will take around 20-30 GB of space on your device to download the files. The option to preload the game will be available 48 hours before the game goes live on consoles and PC. You will be able to download the essential files on May 28 or 27, based on your time zone.

Below, you can find a detailed guide on how to preload the game on various platforms.

Preload Elden Ring Nightreign on the Xbox consoles

Head to the store page of Elden Ring Nightreign and purchase it.

Click on the game and then click the Pre-Install button.

button. Your download will begin.

Preload Elden Ring Nightreign on the PlayStation consoles

Head to your library after you have pre-purchased the title.

Select the game.

Click on the Download button, and the preloading of the files will commence.

Preload Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam (PC)

Head to your library and search for Elden Ring Nightreign.

Click on the game and then on the Download option.

option. Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click on Install, and then agree to the EULA.

and then agree to the EULA. This will initiate the download.

Elden Ring Nightreign will become playable on PC and console at different times. PC players will be able to access the game early on, whereas most of the launch on Xbox and PlayStation consoles will go live at 12 AM local time.

Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements

Below you can find the system requirements for the game.

Minimum system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500

: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 30 GB available space

: 30 GB available space Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Recommended system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600

: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 30 GB available space

: 30 GB available space Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

That's everything you need to know about how to preload Elden Ring Nightreign.

