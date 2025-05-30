Is there fall damage in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Many players may be wondering if there is fall damage in Elden Ring Nightreign, especially those used to the punishing physics of the original game. With how fast-paced and vertical the game gets, it makes sense to wonder if every big jump is a risk or not.

Nightreign doesn’t have fall damage. You can leap from cliffs, high platforms, or even glide down from Spectral Hawks without losing a single point of health. No matter where you land — rock, grass, swamp — your HP stays untouched. The only exception is falling off the map edge entirely, which will kill you instantly.

Why is there no fall damage in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Spectral Hawks in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The structure of Nightreign is very different from traditional Elden Ring. The game is built for fast pacing — you’re not exploring every inch of the map. Instead, you’re moving quickly through matches split into two 15-minute phases, constantly pushing forward as the zone closes in.

You’re encouraged to keep moving, and part of that includes jumping off cliffs and taking faster routes. Removing fall damage helps you maintain momentum and cuts out frustrating interruptions. The focus here is on decision-making and movement, not careful platforming.

Movement upgrades support the lack of fall damage in Elden Ring Nightreign

Movement has been improved across the board in Nightreign. Surge Sprint lets you travel much faster, and you can now mantle up ledges and cliffs with ease. Spirit Springs — previously only usable with Torrent — can now be used on foot to launch yourself to higher ground instantly.

All these changes support the idea that vertical movement should be fast and smooth. You’re expected to scale and descend terrain quickly without being punished for it.

Spectral Hawks and the vertical shift

At the start of each day, players are carried into Limveld by Spectral Hawks — blue bird-like creatures that fly high across the map. When they drop you off, you land safely no matter how high the drop is. It’s one more way the game shows that fall damage isn’t part of the system anymore.

That's all on fall damage in Elden Ring Nightreign for now.

