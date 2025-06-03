Best Elden Ring Nightreign bosses to tackle late game

Elden Ring Nightreign throws some of its toughest and most rewarding bosses at you during the late game. If you're deep into Expeditions and ready to face high-stakes encounters, the Nightlords and a few other late-game enemies should be your top priority.

These bosses not only push your build to its limits, but also drop some of the best gear and relics available. With that said, let's take a look at Elden Ring Nightreign's best late-game bosses.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign late-game bosses

1) Fulghor

Fulghor boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Fulghor is a centaur-like juggernaut encountered during the Darkdrift Knight Expedition's final day. His attacks combine holy light with summoned spectral weapons. His melee spear hits hard and fast, and his arena-wide charges can catch you off guard.

Once he drops below 50% health, corruption sets in, and he grows a dark tendril and starts mixing Order-based gold light with devastating attacks. Fulghor demands precision dodging and quick adaptation, so you’ll need both range and tankiness to survive his second phase.

2) Maris

Maris boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Appearing during the Augur Expedition on Day 3, Maris floats across the arena with ethereal grace. But don’t be fooled — she floods the battlefield with tendril traps and minions while trying to put your characters to sleep. Maris rarely offers melee openings, forcing you to rely on range or well-timed counters. Your best shot is when she curls into a ball to release a sleep shockwave — strike her hard at that very moment.

Fighting Maris is less about brute strength and more about staying alert, reading patterns, and finding your moment.

3) Libra

Libra boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

The fight with Libra is a psychological gamble. Before the battle, you can make a monkey’s paw-style wish: a powerful buff with a nasty downside. Accept or refuse, and then the real fight starts. Libra bombards you with Madness-inducing magic, teleports constantly, and fills the arena with traps and denial zones. If he starts summoning sigils, run and destroy them fast — or his Madness range gets even deadlier.

Libra pushes you to think strategically, weighing risk versus reward both before and during the fight.

4) Caligo

Caligo boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Caligo, the frosty dragon boss of the Fissure in the Fog Expedition, is a brutal late-game check. With high-speed, flight attacks, and fog-based stealth ambushes, Caligo is unpredictable. Things get harder in Phase 2, where it unleashes wide ice blasts that can wipe out unprepared parties. Bring fire damage and gear from the Mountaintop event if you want a fair shot.

Caligo requires strong elemental preparation and tight coordination — perfect for high-level squads.

5) Heolstor

Heolstar boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

This the final boss and ultimate test. Heolstor starts as “The Shape of Night,” wielding a single dark sword with precision. After dropping its first health bar, it revives with terrifying power, faster moves, sword beams, erratic patterns, and massive resistance buffs. You'll need a fully optimized build and smart play to survive the second phase’s relentless assault.

Heolstor is everything a final boss should be — unforgiving, cinematic, and incredibly rewarding to beat.

If you’re confident in your character’s build and looking to push through the toughest content in Elden Ring Nightreign, countering these bosses is what you should focus on.

