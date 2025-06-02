How to get legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

Legendary weapons are some of the best tools you can find in Elden Ring Nightreign. These rare weapons come with high damage stats and powerful effects that can give you a serious edge in a fight, especially when you're preparing to face the Nightlord. But acquiring them requires some work.

This guide will walk you through how to obtain legendary weapons in Nightreign.

Ways to get legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

Tough bosses can drop legendary weapons (Image via FromSoftware)

Defeat Bosses for Drops

The most common way to get a legendary weapon is by defeating powerful enemies. While regular field bosses have a low chance of dropping one, tougher enemies like Shifting Earth bosses or other “Great Enemies” offer better odds.

Look out for dragon icons on your map, but be warned, as these fights are hard. Make sure your build is strong and your team is ready. Legendary drops aren’t guaranteed, but when they happen, they’re worth the trouble.

Upgrade at the Smithing Table

If you don’t get lucky with drops, there’s another way. You can upgrade your existing weapon into a legendary one using a Smithing Table. However, this comes with a few catches, as the table only appears during the Crater event, a rare Shifting Earth event.

You must fight your way through a volcanic zone and beat a tough boss guarding the table. Once you reach the Smithing Table, you can use it to upgrade one weapon to legendary per run. Please note that while upgrade works on any weapon, it won’t give you the same unique effects as a legendary drop from a boss, but simply boost your stats and help your build.

Getting a legendary weapon in Elden Ring Nightreign takes effort. If you’re lucky, you’ll land a truly unique weapon. If not, you still have the option to craft one and power up your gear.

