Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 maintenance date, time, and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 maintenance will roll out five hours prior to the update on June 6, 2025. HoYoverse will shut down the servers to prepare for the new patch and fix the existing bugs. In the meantime, players will be locked out of the servers until they install version 2.0, which should launch on the same day.
Since the entire process will halt the progress of Proxies, the officials will compensate them with Astrites. This article presents a countdown to track the time until ZZZ 2.0 maintenance and details the server downtime schedule for major regions.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 maintenance schedule, countdown, and compensation
According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 maintenance will be conducted on June 6, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). The preparation and bug fixes will take roughly five hours to complete. If things go according to the official schedule, the ZZZ 1.7 update should go live on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8).
Since all the servers will undergo maintenance simultaneously, the timing may vary for players from different locations. To help them, we have attached a countdown below to track the remaining time:
As specified, HoYoverse will offer compensation for inconveniences caused due to the maintenance. Proxies who’ve reached Inter-Knot Level 4 in version 1.7 are eligible to receive the 600x Polychrome. The reward will be available in the in-game mailbox after the update.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 maintenance duration for all regions
Players might also want to track the version 2.0 maintenance duration in their local time. Hence, here is the server downtime schedule for major regions:
America (June 5, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm to 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm to 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm to 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm to 11 pm
Europe (June 5-6, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm to 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am to 5 am (April 23)
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am to 6 am (April 23)
Asia (June 6, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am to 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 6 am to 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 6 am to 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am to 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm
