Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update is set to introduce several optimizations and a fresh batch of new content to the game. The upcoming patch received an official release date of June 6, 2025, following the successful livestream event. The telecast showcased what the officials have planned for version 2.0, including the two new playable S-rank agents from the Yunkui Summit faction.

Players also have more reason to track this particular update, as it will commemorate the titles' first anniversary. To help them, this article will discuss the ZZZ 2.0 release schedule with regional timings and a countdown.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 release date, time, and countdown

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 is scheduled to launch globally on June 6, 2025. HoYoverse will roll out the mandatory maintenance prior to the update to prepare the servers. If things go as planned, the patch should be live at 11 am (UTC+8).

However, the timing may differ for players based on their location. To prevent confusion, we have listed below the ZZZ 2.0 release date and time across major regions:

America (June 5, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (June 6, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (June 6, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Readers can also use the countdown below to track the version 2.0’s global release:

What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0?

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream has unveiled all the content from the upcoming patch. They are condensed in the following list:

Jixuan and Ju Fufu from the Yunkui Summit faction are featured on the upcoming banner.

and from the Yunkui Summit faction are featured on the upcoming banner. Pan Yinhu is the new A-rank playable agent in patch 2.0.

is the new A-rank playable agent in patch 2.0. The rerun banners will bring Astra Yao and Caesar .

and . The upcoming story quest will take Proxy to a new region called Waifei Peninsula .

. Bellion is the new S-rank Bangboo.

is the new S-rank Bangboo. Gravitational Attraction and Holographic Onslaught Arena are some of the new events in version 2.0.

and are some of the new events in version 2.0. Yixuan will receive a new outfit, which will be purchasable from the in-game store.

HoYoverse will roll out multiple quality-of-life updates, including a minimap, an overhaul of the travel interface, and button layout optimization.

The first anniversary reward includes 30 free pulls, standard S-rank agents, W-Engines, and more.

