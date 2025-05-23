Zenless Zone Zero 2.0: All anniversary rewards revealed

The upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update is set to be one of the biggest updates yet, as HoYoverse announced the Anniversary rewards to commemorate one year since the game's release. Besides the usual known items, such as Master Tapes and special decorations, the developers announced a few other rewards that caught many by surprise.

Ad

Let's take a look at all the 1st Anniversary rewards that proxies will be receiving as part of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update.

All first anniversary rewards coming with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse's urban action-adventure RPG has certainly enjoyed a year-long success since its launch back in July of 2024. Now, to commemorate the game's 1-year success, the developers are set to give away a plethora of rewards. Similar to HoYoverse's other games' anniversary celebrations, Zenless Zone Zero is giving some pulls and currencies that you can use in the gacha system, alongside a few extra rewards:

Let's take a look at what you will receive as the Anniversary rewards during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update.

Ad

3x Rewards on Routine Cleanup and Combat Training

20x Encrypted Mastertape

10x Boopons

1600x Polychromes

Anniversary Avatar and Title

Two new outfits for the Proxy siblings: Soaring Crane for Wise and Delicate Sunlight for Belle

S-Rank Standard W-Engine selector of your choice

S-Rank Standard Agent selector of your choice: Soldier 11, Alexandrina, Lycaon, Koleda, Grace, Nekomata

Reset of First Purchase Top-Up bonus in Monochrome Market.

Agent Enhancement: Shark Frenzy - Buff to Ellen Joe

Besides that, HoYoverse has also announced during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream that an additional event has gone live as part of the Anniversary celebrations, giving players upto 480 Polychromes. You will be able to obtain these by logging in to the game daily for a week.

Ad

HoYoverse also gave a special redemption code that gives the following rewards:

ZZZAnniversary: 300x Polychromes, 30000x Dennies, 3x W-Engine Energy Module, 2x Senior Investigator Log

The code will expire on May 25, 2025, so make sure to quickly grab its reward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.