Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream summary: Release date, banners, anniversary rewards, events, and everything new

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream finally unveiled the much-anticipated upcoming update for the game. While the proxy siblings' journey across New Eridu City has been great, it is finally time for the pair to visit the new region of Waifei Peninsula and take one another adventure. The upcoming 2.0 version of ZZZ will also feature the game's first anniversary celebrations.

This article will go over all the necessary details regarding the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream overview

New characters

New characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Three new characters from the new Waifei Peninsula will join the game as playable units in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update. Yixuan, Ju Fufu, and Pan Yinhu will become playable when version 2.0 drops.

New W-Engines

The following W-Engines will be added to the game with the upcoming update:

Qingming Birdcage

Tremor Trigram Vessel

Roaring Fur-nace

New Bangboos

The following Bangboo will become available as announced with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream:

Belion - S-Rank

New Story and Region

Zenless Zone Zero will kick off the Season 2 of its story with the upcoming update. Proxies will be able to explore the new region of Waifei Peninsula and experience a brand new chapter of the main story with the new comrades they meet in the new area.

Exploration has also been added to Waifei Peninsula, featuring puzzles and combat events that will reward you with various items such as Polychromes.

Banners

HoYoverse announced the following banners during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream.

Phase 1

5-Star: Yixuan, Astra Yao

Yixuan, Astra Yao 4-Star: Pan Yinhu

Phase 2

5-Star: Ju Fufu, Ceaser

Additionally, all Agents will receive their respective S-Rank W-Engine banners.

Events

New Events (Image via HoYoverse)

Gravitational Attraction will be a new event that will open up the movie theater in New Eridu City. You will be able to meet various citizens and engage with them by watching movies. The event will give various rewards such as Polychromes and Dennies, among other items. Besides this, a few other events were also announced:

Soul of Steel: Golden Bond

Holographic Onslaught Arena

Failume Heights Sightseeing

New Outfit - Trails of Ink

Yixuan's outfit (Image via HoYoverse)

Yixuan's Trails of Ink outfit will be added to the shop after version 2.0 goes live. You can obtain it by purchasing it from the in-game store.

System optimization

The following quality-of-life updates will be introduced with the upcoming ZZZ 2.0 update:

New Task Force missions have been added to Hollow Zero

New weapon, Radiowave Journey, has been added to the battle pass

Ellen Joe has received a new buff that aims to bring her in par with other characters in the current meta

Update to the map system that effectively displays quests and a new world map.

Update to the travel interface system.

Button layout has been optimized so that you can use both the combat controls and the exploration controls, as the new region of Waifei Peninsula will have overworld combat.

Customizable interface wheel.

Redemption Code

During the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream, HoYoverse also revealed a new redemption code for all players of the game that you can redeem.

ZZZAnniversary: 300x Polychromes, 30000x Dennies, 3x W-Engine Energy Module, 2x Senior Investigator Log

Keep in mind that this code will expire on May 25, so make sure to quickly grab the rewards.

Zenless Zone Zero First Anniversary Rewards

New outfits (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse announced the following rewards for the Zenless Zone Zero first anniversary celebrations.

3x Rewards on Routine Cleanup and Combat Training

20x Encrypted Mastertape

1600x Polychromes

Anniversary Avatar and Title

Two new outfits for the Proxy siblings

S-Rank Standard W-Engine selector of your choice

S-Rank Standard Agent selector of your choice

Reset of Top-Up bonus in Monochrome Market

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream also announced that the upcoming version will go live on June 4, 2025.

