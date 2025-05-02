Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 leaks hint at Yixuan’s skin

Several Zenless Zone Zero leaks have appeared, disclosing various information from the version 2.0 closed beta, including the Yixuan skin. Yes, she is confirmed to be the featured character of the patch, and her wardrobe will likely have a new costume aside from the default one. A leaked preview shared by Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, shows Yixuan’s gameplay in her special costume.

This article takes a closer look at the latest leaks regarding the Agent’s skin in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, and the information is subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 could introduce Yixuan skin

Yixuan will be introduced in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 as a playable character from the Yunkui Summit faction. Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu, two other members from the same organization, will also debut in the same patch. However, HoYoverse has been promoting Yixuan the most and will likely give her a new skin.

According to a credible leaker, Dimbreath, the costume is currently available in the closed beta server. The leaked skin is a snug black outfit with extended sleeves. There are several details on the attire, including padded shoulders and a white corsage over the chest. The black stockings covered Yixuan's legs to further jazz up her character.

That said, Yixuan’s costume will certainly be a welcome addition to the game. She has already intrigued fans with her appearance in the version 1.7 story quest. Hence, players will likely want to summon her and purchase her outfit, provided the leaks prove true.

HoYoverse has previously added Ellen, Astra Yao, and Nicole’s skins in ZZZ. They have received positive reception from the community, and the same can be expected for Yixuan’s outfit. Hopefully, it will have an affordable price tag to attract more players.

The officials could announce further details in the version 2.0 livestream. The patch is expected to launch around June 4, 2025, following the regular six-week update cycle.

