Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 160+ free pulls

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0's Polychrome count will interest those players who want to summon the future characters. In that regard, X user @PalitoGodd has shared an infographic detailing the supposed number of wishes obtainable throughout the patch. The recurring content, anniversary rewards, and events will be the primary sources for offering over 160 free wishes in version 2.0, if the leaked estimate is to be believed.

This article further discusses the estimated ZZZ 2.0 Polychrome count according to leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Polychrome count and total pull estimation leaked

X user @PalitoGodd has estimated the total pulls players can obtain in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, which will be released on June 6, 2025. Here are the details as per the leaks:

Permanent content

Story Clear - 1x Encrypted Master Tape

- 1x Encrypted Master Tape Map exploration - ~1560x Polychromes

- ~1560x Polychromes Agent Trust and dates - 420x Polychromes

- 420x Polychromes Version 2.0 achievement rewards - 440x Polychromes

- 440x Polychromes Fortune Dices - 100x Polychromes

- 100x Polychromes Devon Pawnshop - 300x Polychromes

- 300x Polychromes Agent Training - 20x Polychromes

- 20x Polychromes Agent Promotion- 3x Encrypted Tapes

Frequent content

Daily Activity - 2520x Polychrome

- 2520x Polychrome Shiyu Defense - 2160x Polychrome

- 2160x Polychrome Deadly Assault - 900x Polychrome

- 900x Polychrome Hollow Zero - 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 32x Boopons

- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 32x Boopons Howl’s Newsstand - ~300x Polychromes

- ~300x Polychromes Weekly Errands - 360x Polychromes

- 360x Polychromes Monthly shop resets- 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 12x Master Tapes+ 15x Boopons

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream summary

Limited-time events

Festival Channel - 1600x Polychromes

- 1600x Polychromes Seven-day logins - 20x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons

- 20x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons TV Schedule - 370x Polychromes

- 370x Polychromes Gravitation Attraction - 1500x Polychromes

- 1500x Polychromes Soul of Steel: Golden Bond - 600x Polychromes

- 600x Polychromes Failume Heights Sightseeing Guide - 800x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons

- 800x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons Holographic Onslaught Arena - 380x Polychromes

- 380x Polychromes Operation Yum - 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons

- 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons Character Trial- 80x Polychromes

Quests and mail

New quests - ~725x Polychromes

- ~725x Polychromes Version 2.0 maintenance compensation - 600x Polychromes

- 600x Polychromes Version 2.1 livestream codes - 100x Polychromes

- 100x Polychromes New redeem codes - 100x Polychromes

- 100x Polychromes Pre-Registration event- 320x Polychromes

Expansion content

Suibian Temple - 1700x Polychromes

- 1700x Polychromes Hollow Zero: Phantom Paths- 3000x Polychromes

Based on Palito’s estimation, Proxies could potentially obtain around 22,425 Polychromes and 26x Encrypted Master Tapes by the end of version 2.0. The total comes up to 166 free pulls, excluding the ones on the Standard and Bangboo banners.

Players who’ve purchased Interknot Membership can obtain an additional 28 pulls in the patch. Subscription and battle pass will supposedly yield a total of 202 free wishes.

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

