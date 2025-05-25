Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 160+ free pulls

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0's Polychrome count will interest those players who want to summon the future characters. In that regard, X user @PalitoGodd has shared an infographic detailing the supposed number of wishes obtainable throughout the patch. The recurring content, anniversary rewards, and events will be the primary sources for offering over 160 free wishes in version 2.0, if the leaked estimate is to be believed.
This article further discusses the estimated ZZZ 2.0 Polychrome count according to leaks.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Polychrome count and total pull estimation leaked
X user @PalitoGodd has estimated the total pulls players can obtain in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, which will be released on June 6, 2025. Here are the details as per the leaks:
Permanent content
- Story Clear- 1x Encrypted Master Tape
- Map exploration- ~1560x Polychromes
- Agent Trust and dates- 420x Polychromes
- Version 2.0 achievement rewards- 440x Polychromes
- Fortune Dices- 100x Polychromes
- Devon Pawnshop- 300x Polychromes
- Agent Training- 20x Polychromes
- Agent Promotion- 3x Encrypted Tapes
Frequent content
- Daily Activity- 2520x Polychrome
- Shiyu Defense- 2160x Polychrome
- Deadly Assault- 900x Polychrome
- Hollow Zero- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 32x Boopons
- Howl’s Newsstand- ~300x Polychromes
- Weekly Errands- 360x Polychromes
- Monthly shop resets- 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 12x Master Tapes+ 15x Boopons
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream summary
Limited-time events
- Festival Channel- 1600x Polychromes
- Seven-day logins- 20x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons
- TV Schedule- 370x Polychromes
- Gravitation Attraction- 1500x Polychromes
- Soul of Steel: Golden Bond- 600x Polychromes
- Failume Heights Sightseeing Guide- 800x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Holographic Onslaught Arena- 380x Polychromes
- Operation Yum- 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Character Trial- 80x Polychromes
Quests and mail
- New quests- ~725x Polychromes
- Version 2.0 maintenance compensation- 600x Polychromes
- Version 2.1 livestream codes- 100x Polychromes
- New redeem codes- 100x Polychromes
- Pre-Registration event- 320x Polychromes
Expansion content
- Suibian Temple- 1700x Polychromes
- Hollow Zero: Phantom Paths- 3000x Polychromes
Based on Palito’s estimation, Proxies could potentially obtain around 22,425 Polychromes and 26x Encrypted Master Tapes by the end of version 2.0. The total comes up to 166 free pulls, excluding the ones on the Standard and Bangboo banners.
Players who’ve purchased Interknot Membership can obtain an additional 28 pulls in the patch. Subscription and battle pass will supposedly yield a total of 202 free wishes.
