Death Stranding 2: All available platforms

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is an upcoming open-world game created by Hideo Kojima. It is the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, which features a surreal post-apocalyptic open world where you (portrayed by Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead) must deliver supplies to various survivors while fending off supernatural entities.

However, many players question whether Death Stranding 2 will be a console exclusive. As such, this article explores all the platforms on which this game will be available.

Death Stranding 2 will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive (for now)

This game will be a timed console exclusive on launch, just like its predecessor. When the game’s release date was announced, it was stated that it would be available only on the PlayStation 5.

So far, this game’s trailers suggest it will be a “timed” PS5 exclusive, where players who pre-ordered it can get early access. This means it will eventually be ported to other platforms. However, since the concept of console exclusives is slowly being removed, only time will tell when it will be ported to other platforms.

Death Stranding 2 might come to other platforms later on

This game might eventually be released on other platforms (Image via Kojima Productions)

After hearing the news that this game will be a PS5 exclusive, many players might lose hope of ever getting the chance to play it on another platform. However, just like its predecessor, we believe that it will eventually be available on other platforms as well once all its planned DLCs and different editions get released.

This might be true since the original Death Stranding was soon released for Windows PCs after eight months in 2020. Moreover, it was released for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices later in 2024, along with a second console release on the Xbox Series X/S.

As such, there is still hope that this highly anticipated sequel will be released for Windows PCs next year, followed by a release for Xbox and Apple devices, probably in 2027. However, it’s difficult to say whether it will get a Nintendo Switch 2 version (since the previous game never got one), and a PS4 version.

