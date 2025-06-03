Death Stranding 2 controller: How to pre-order, price, and more

If you're hyped for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, there's more to look forward to than just the game. Sony and Kojima Productions are releasing a sleek new controller to go along with it — the On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense. This special edition controller is a must-have for collectors and hardcore Death Stranding fans.
This article will walk you through everything you need to know about the On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense — from pre-order dates and pricing to what makes this controller special.
About the Death Stranding 2 controller
The limited-edition DualSense controller is themed around Drawbridge, the organization Sam Porter Bridges is aligned with in Death Stranding 2. The design features the group’s logo and motto in vibrant orange, adding a striking look to the classic controller layout. Hideo Kojima unveiled it during a recent promotional event, giving fans a closer look at this custom piece of hardware.
Price and release date
The Death Stranding 2 controller will be priced at $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480. It will be launched on June 26, 2025, the same day the game drops on PlayStation 5. However, if you pre-order the Collector’s or Digital Deluxe Editions of the game, you’ll get early access starting June 24, making this controller a great companion for those jumping in early.
How and where to pre-order
Pre-orders for the limited-edition controller begin on May 22, 2025, at 10 am local time. You can grab one from the PlayStation store or at participating retailers. Availability will vary by region, and stock is expected to be limited, so it’s smart to act quickly if you’re interested.
With its limited stock, bold design, and direct connection to Death Stranding 2, the On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense is shaping up to be a standout accessory for any PlayStation 5 owner. If you want one, don’t wait — pre-order early and gear up for launch day.
