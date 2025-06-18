How to preload Death Stranding 2: Editions and more

You can now preload Death Stranding 2 ahead of its official release on June 26, 2025, on the PlayStation 5. Sam Porter Bridges's journey across the desolate post-apocalyptic world is set to continue, as Hideo Kojima and his team bring the long-awaited sequel to Sony's console this month. If you have pre-purchased Death Stranding 2, you can download the game files ahead of its release.

Ad

This article will cover how to preload Death Stranding 2 on your PlayStation 5 console.

How to preload Death Stranding 2

Ad

Trending

Legendary game developer Hideo Kojima is set to release the long-awaited sequel to his 2020 hit, Death Stranding, on the PlayStation 5 console on June 26, 2025. You will be able to embark on a mission to connect the world once more through the eyes of Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus.

If you have pre-purchased the game, you will be able to preload Death Stranding 2's files ahead of its release, allowing you to quickly jump into the game when it releases. Here is a step-by-step guide on the process:

Ad

Preload Death Stranding 2 on PlayStation 5

Head to your library after you have pre-purchased it.

Select Death Stranding 2.

Click on the Download button, and the preloading will commence.

The preload size of Death Stranding 2 is 91-92 GB, so ensure your PlayStation console has sufficient space before you install the game

All Death Stranding 2 Editions and their bonuses

There are two available editions of Death Stranding 2 you can purchase.

Ad

Standard Edition bonus

Base Game

Pre-order bonus

Digital Deluxe Edition bonus

Full game digital download

Pre-order bonus

48-hour early access to the game

In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch

Pre-purchasing the game ahead of its release will also make you eligible for the following bonus rewards as part of the Pre-order.

Ad

Quokka Hologram

Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Keep in mind that the pre-order bonus will only be available ahead of the game's release. Pre-purchasing any edition will allow you to preload Death Stranding 2 on your PlayStation 5, but only the Digital Deluxe Edition will give you early access to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.