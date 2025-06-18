How to preload Death Stranding 2: Editions and more

You can now preload Death Stranding 2 ahead of its official release on June 26, 2025, on the PlayStation 5. Sam Porter Bridges's journey across the desolate post-apocalyptic world is set to continue, as Hideo Kojima and his team bring the long-awaited sequel to Sony's console this month. If you have pre-purchased Death Stranding 2, you can download the game files ahead of its release.

This article will cover how to preload Death Stranding 2 on your PlayStation 5 console.

How to preload Death Stranding 2

youtube-cover
Legendary game developer Hideo Kojima is set to release the long-awaited sequel to his 2020 hit, Death Stranding, on the PlayStation 5 console on June 26, 2025. You will be able to embark on a mission to connect the world once more through the eyes of Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus.

If you have pre-purchased the game, you will be able to preload Death Stranding 2's files ahead of its release, allowing you to quickly jump into the game when it releases. Here is a step-by-step guide on the process:

Preload Death Stranding 2 on PlayStation 5

  • Head to your library after you have pre-purchased it.
  • Select Death Stranding 2.
  • Click on the Download button, and the preloading will commence.

The preload size of Death Stranding 2 is 91-92 GB, so ensure your PlayStation console has sufficient space before you install the game

All Death Stranding 2 Editions and their bonuses

There are two available editions of Death Stranding 2 you can purchase.

Standard Edition bonus

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order bonus

Digital Deluxe Edition bonus

  • Full game digital download
  • Pre-order bonus
  • 48-hour early access to the game
  • In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch

Pre-purchasing the game ahead of its release will also make you eligible for the following bonus rewards as part of the Pre-order.

  • Quokka Hologram
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Keep in mind that the pre-order bonus will only be available ahead of the game's release. Pre-purchasing any edition will allow you to preload Death Stranding 2 on your PlayStation 5, but only the Digital Deluxe Edition will give you early access to the game.

