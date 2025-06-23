How to check map in Death Stranding 2

To increase your base level of control and plan your deliveries better, getting used to the map in Death Stranding 2 is a must. The game gives you a lot of freedom in how you move around, but that also means a lot can go wrong if you don’t check the terrain, weather, or threats ahead.
Here is a guide to check the map in Death Stranding 2.
How to open the map in Death Stranding 2
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To bring up the map, just press the Options button. That’ll open the Ring Terminal, which you get from Fragile once Sam agrees to take on the mission through Mexico. From there, flick over to the map and you’re good to go.
From there, the controls are pretty simple. Take a look:
- Use L2/R2 to zoom in and out.
- Press L3 to center the camera back on Sam or hold it down to reset orientation.
- You can press R3 to switch map details.
- If you need to plan your path, press Square to drop a marker, or hold Square to draw a route/end route.
- Holding Triangle wipes all markers off the screen.
- You can even press X to check your cargo or tap the touchpad to see what all the icons mean.
Planning smarter deliveries with the map
In Death Stranding 2, the map is more than just a visual — it’s your guide through a constantly changing world. You’ll see natural terrain like hills, rivers, and steep slopes, but also man-made stuff like enemy camps. You can spot Timefall shelters, or where you can find a generator to recharge your ride.
Let’s say you're planning to cut through a bandit-heavy zone — you'll probably want to gear up with non-lethal weapons. If you're going through mountains or rough terrain, it’s better to bring extra ladders and anchors. That kind of route planning is exactly what the map helps with.
Also read: How to save game in Death Stranding 2
Why the map in Death Stranding 2 becomes crucial as you progress
As you unlock new areas and the threats increase, the map becomes even more important. Weather forecasts get added in, terrain becomes more brutal, and knowing where to stop for repairs or recharge becomes part of the survival loop. One glance at the map before every trip can mean the difference between a smooth delivery and a disaster.
That concludes our guide on checking the map in Death Stranding 2.
Check out: All Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels, explained
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.