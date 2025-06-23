What is Motherhood Password in Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 throws a lot of mysterious terms and ideas your way. One such name you will come across in the main storyline is Motherhood. Interestingly, this location greets you with a locked door and a password request during delivery, which might leave you scratching your head. If you are stuck and wondering what the Motherhood Password in Death Stranding 2 is, the answer might surprise you.

On that note, here’s everything about the Motherhood mission and what the password is.

Motherhood Password in Death Stranding 2: Everything you need to know

The password required to enter the Motherhood is the date of birth you input at the beginning of the game. This password is required in Mission 26, where you are tasked with recovering the old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists’ Base.

Corpus tells us the Motherhood Password (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

The game doesn’t immediately explain what the Motherhood Password means — this could cause confusion. But, if you check the Corpus entry for this location, it reads:

“The people who live here are very wary of outsiders. The code required to open the door and overcome their suspicion is the date of your own birth.“

During any mission, actively checking the Corpus or the Social Strand Point is highly recommended to find hints when you are stuck. The hint above is first mentioned by Charlie when you are in your private room aboard the DHV Magella, where he recommends that you carefully review the order details, suggesting you should use all the resources you have to gather information.

Data Scientist location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

The mission is picked up from the Data Scientist’s terminal, and it directly asks to check the Corpus before visiting the Motherhood. Here’s a step-by-step guide to find the hint in-game:

Press the Options button to open Ring Terminal.

button to open Use the D-pad left to open Ring Menu.

to open Scroll down and select Corpus.

Press R1 to switch to Databank.

to switch to Find and open the Motherhood entry in the Facilities section.

If you don’t remember the date of birth you entered at the start of the game, press Square on the locked door screen, and it will automatically insert the correct date as the password. Once the door unlocks, you can finish the mission and move forward in the story as usual.

