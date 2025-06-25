How to save animals in Death Stranding 2

Contents How to rescue animals in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 is a more abstract experience than its predecessor. Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Australia, it features dangerous terrain, numerous creatures, and a deep storyline. With the world recovering from the events of the first game, wild animals are quite rare, making it a special moment when you spot one.

Ad

Death Stranding 2 has a unique feature that lets you capture and rescue animals. Here’s how to do it.

How to rescue animals in Death Stranding 2

Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.

To start rescuing animals in Death Stranding 2, you first need to progress until Mission 15, where you get the objective to deliver a test subject kangaroo to the Animal Shelter. This mission will introduce the mechanics of capturing and transporting animals for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Animal Shelter in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Jokima Productions)

Once you complete the objective, the Animal Shelter will be unlocked, and you can bring any wild animals there. Here’s how to capture and bring animals to the shelter:

Ad

When you spot a wild animal, crouch and slowly approach the animal to avoid scaring them away.

to avoid scaring them away. Once you are close enough, an on-screen prompt will appear to capture it. Press the Square button of your controller when it appears.

of your controller when it appears. After capturing successfully, carry the animal carefully back to the Animal Shelter.

Note that capturing animals is not that easy, as most of them run away even if you make the slightest noise. If one runs away, follow it again and try to be stealthier.

Ad

Once you unlock the Sneaking Boots later in the game, using them could help you move slightly and get closer without alerting the animals.

Also Read: How to use Dollman to survey in DS2? Controls explained

You can find various animals across the map, such as Kangaroo, Emu, and Koala Bear. All reduced animals can be found roaming around the shelter, and you can revisit them anytime.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More