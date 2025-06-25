How to save animals in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 is a more abstract experience than its predecessor. Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Australia, it features dangerous terrain, numerous creatures, and a deep storyline. With the world recovering from the events of the first game, wild animals are quite rare, making it a special moment when you spot one.
Death Stranding 2 has a unique feature that lets you capture and rescue animals. Here’s how to do it.
How to rescue animals in Death Stranding 2
To start rescuing animals in Death Stranding 2, you first need to progress until Mission 15, where you get the objective to deliver a test subject kangaroo to the Animal Shelter. This mission will introduce the mechanics of capturing and transporting animals for the first time.
Once you complete the objective, the Animal Shelter will be unlocked, and you can bring any wild animals there. Here’s how to capture and bring animals to the shelter:
- When you spot a wild animal, crouch and slowly approach the animal to avoid scaring them away.
- Once you are close enough, an on-screen prompt will appear to capture it. Press the Square button of your controller when it appears.
- After capturing successfully, carry the animal carefully back to the Animal Shelter.
Note that capturing animals is not that easy, as most of them run away even if you make the slightest noise. If one runs away, follow it again and try to be stealthier.
Once you unlock the Sneaking Boots later in the game, using them could help you move slightly and get closer without alerting the animals.
You can find various animals across the map, such as Kangaroo, Emu, and Koala Bear. All reduced animals can be found roaming around the shelter, and you can revisit them anytime.
