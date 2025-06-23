How to use Dollman to survey in Death Stranding 2? Controls explained 

Death Stranding 2 brings back the complex exploration gameplay the series is known for, and one of the most interesting new tools is the Dollman. He is a tiny companion who can be thrown in the air to help you survey the area from above. Unlike the Watchtowers, which must be built and connected to the Chiral Network first, Dollman can be used anywhere.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Dollman in Death Stranding 2.
Dollman in Death Stranding 2: How to equip and use
To start using the Dollman, you must first equip it from the tool menu by following these steps:
- Hold the D-pad right to open the Weapon/Tools wheel.
- Navigate to Drawbridge Support and select the Dollman by pressing X.
How to use
Here’s how to throw Dollman into the air to use it:
- Hold L2 to aim.
- Press R2 to throw him into the air.
- You can hold R2 longer for a higher throw.
All controls
Once the Dollman is floating midair, here are all the controls to look around:
- Right stick to rotate the camera.
- R3 to zoom in.
- Square to place a marker on the map.
- Left/Right on the D-pad to jump between markers.
- Circle to return to Sam.
When to use
Dollman is great for scouting enemy camps and checking the terrain ahead to plan your route for the next delivery. You can mark obstacles and paths without needing any equipment, making it one of the most useful early tools in the game.
The Dollman does not require Chiral Crystals or a Chiral Network connection either. He simply flies because he wants to help Sam, the protagonist.
That’s everything about using Dollman to survey in Death Stranding 2. Whether you are planning your next delivery or preparing to sneak through the enemy territory, he is a reliable partner throughout the game.
