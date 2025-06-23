Where is Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2

Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2 is one of those things that seems small at first, but turns out to be a key part of the story once you dig deeper. When you first reach the bridge of the DHV Magellan, Sam meets Tarman, the ship’s captain, and right away, you’ll notice something’s missing: his right hand. Tarman casually mentions it’s in the tar, helping him steer the ship.

But as you progress through the game, the truth behind that statement gradually unfolds. Let’s take a closer look at where to find Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2.

How to discover the truth about Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2

Sam in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You won’t get an explanation up front. First, you need to expand the chiral network across Australia. After mining some Special Alloys and sending them back through the monorail to West Knot City, the game prompts you to return to the DHV Magellan. Back on the ship, after a scene with Fragile about Lou, you’ll wake up in your private room. Dollman tells you that Tarman has a few books next to his bed. Interact with the table to check it out.

Tarman and his son (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside one of the books, Sam finds a photo — it’s of Tarman and his son. Dollman suggests giving it to him, and if you choose to do that, a new cutscene starts.

What happened with Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2

Tarman isn’t just a captain. Before all of this, he was a doctor and geophysicist, working with his son to explore the tar and its strange properties aboard the Magellan — a ship built for deep tar exploration.

One expedition changed everything. They came across a massive whale-shaped creature floating in the tar, tendrils swaying. Against his father’s warnings, Tarman’s son walked up and touched the creature. His hand left behind a blackened print, just like the ones BTs leave. That’s when the storm rolled in.

From inside the creature, Hunter BTs emerged and went straight for the boy. Tarman lunged from his cockpit, caught his son’s arm, and nearly pulled him to safety. But the tar had other plans. It took the boy — and it took Tarman’s right hand along with him.

What’s with the tar-covered creature?

The creature in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tarman still pilots the Magellan, but he’s not whole. That hand, metaphorically or not, is still reaching through the tar, trying to pull something back. Maybe closure. Maybe forgiveness. What you get in that scene isn’t just backstory — it’s weight. Grief that’s never really healed.

The cat look alike creature that followed him back, tar-covered and winged, stays close. He once thought it might be his son reborn. Now… he isn’t sure.

That's all on Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2.

