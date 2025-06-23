Learning how to soothe Lou in Death Stranding 2 is just as important as figuring out how to increase your base level. Lou’s emotional state affects your connection and how smoothly your journey unfolds across the brutal Australian outback. Combat encounters, falls, or BT scares, all stressors take a toll on her. When Lou’s BB Pod glows red, you know it’s time to calm things down.

Here’s everything you need to know about soothing Lou in Death Stranding 2.

A guide to soothe Lou in Death Stranding 2

Lou in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When Lou is upset, you’ll get alerts from the BB Pod. The color shift to bright red means she’s stressed out, and your job is to get her back to a calm state. Here’s how Sam can do that:

Hold L1 and then press down on the D-Pad to begin interacting with Lou.

and then to begin interacting with Lou. Use motion controls to gently rock the controller up and down — this swaying motion helps soothe her.

to — this swaying motion helps soothe her. You can also just hold L1 anytime to check on her without interacting further.

without interacting further. Once her mood stabilizes, the BB Pod changes from red to yellow , signaling she’s feeling better.

, signaling she’s feeling better. Press Square to finish soothing and reattach the pod back to Sam’s suit.

What affects Lou’s mood?

A lot of in-game actions directly affect how Lou in Death Stranding 2 feels. Some make her happy, some don’t. Here’s what you need to keep in mind:

Positive mood triggers

Sprinting and jumping along with others

Driving at full speed for a stretch

Using the monorail

Playing music

Negative mood triggers

Falling from heights

Taking damage

Getting dragged by BTs or getting too close to them

Submerging Lou’s BB Pod in water

Killing animals

If you're careless, you’ll see Lou’s BB Pod turn red more often, and a stressed-out Lou isn’t something you want when you’re dealing with timefall storms and BT zones.

Why it matters

Smoothing Lou’s mood strengthens your bond with her and keeps her from disrupting your progress during intense moments. Plus, it often earns you some likes from her. Lou’s backstory plays a major role in DS2. Even after tragedy hits, Lou's BT seemingly reunites with the BB Pod, now protected by Sam as they travel across the vast Australian landscape.

That’s everything for now on how to soothe Lou in Death Stranding 2.

