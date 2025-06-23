Learning how to soothe Lou in Death Stranding 2 is just as important as figuring out how to increase your base level. Lou’s emotional state affects your connection and how smoothly your journey unfolds across the brutal Australian outback. Combat encounters, falls, or BT scares, all stressors take a toll on her. When Lou’s BB Pod glows red, you know it’s time to calm things down.
Here’s everything you need to know about soothing Lou in Death Stranding 2.
A guide to soothe Lou in Death Stranding 2
When Lou is upset, you’ll get alerts from the BB Pod. The color shift to bright red means she’s stressed out, and your job is to get her back to a calm state. Here’s how Sam can do that:
- Hold L1 and then press down on the D-Pad to begin interacting with Lou.
- Use motion controls to gently rock the controller up and down — this swaying motion helps soothe her.
- You can also just hold L1 anytime to check on her without interacting further.
- Once her mood stabilizes, the BB Pod changes from red to yellow, signaling she’s feeling better.
- Press Square to finish soothing and reattach the pod back to Sam’s suit.
What affects Lou’s mood?
A lot of in-game actions directly affect how Lou in Death Stranding 2 feels. Some make her happy, some don’t. Here’s what you need to keep in mind:
Positive mood triggers
- Sprinting and jumping along with others
- Driving at full speed for a stretch
- Using the monorail
- Playing music
Negative mood triggers
- Falling from heights
- Taking damage
- Getting dragged by BTs or getting too close to them
- Submerging Lou’s BB Pod in water
- Killing animals
If you're careless, you’ll see Lou’s BB Pod turn red more often, and a stressed-out Lou isn’t something you want when you’re dealing with timefall storms and BT zones.
Why it matters
Smoothing Lou’s mood strengthens your bond with her and keeps her from disrupting your progress during intense moments. Plus, it often earns you some likes from her. Lou’s backstory plays a major role in DS2. Even after tragedy hits, Lou's BT seemingly reunites with the BB Pod, now protected by Sam as they travel across the vast Australian landscape.
That’s everything for now on how to soothe Lou in Death Stranding 2.
