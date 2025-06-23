All Death Stranding 2 controls: Movement, vehicle, and more 

Getting a grip on the Death Stranding 2 controls early on can save you from tripping, falling, and panic-breathing while being chased by BTs. Even walking is a tactical decision — uneven slopes, thick mud, and shifting terrain can throw you off balance. Every movement feels physical, and Sam’s gear reacts to the terrain in real time.
With that in mind, here’s how the Death Stranding 2 controls work.
How do Death Stranding 2 controls work?
In Death Stranding 2, walking is a tactical decision. Every hill, slope, or step affects your balance — and Sam’s gear reacts to gravity in real-time.
You can check the Death Stranding 2 controls scheme anytime in-game. Open the Ring Terminal by pressing the Options button, then hit left on the D-pad to open the Ring Menu and go to System. On the right side, you’ll see the full list of Basic Controls. Press Triangle to switch over to Vehicle Controls. Let’s break them down.
Basic controls
- Balance / Carry Cargo (Left Hand) – L2
- Odradek Scanner – L1
- Compass Mode – Hold L1
- Cargo Options – Hold Up on D-pad
- Fieldwear – Hold Left on D-pad
- Weapons / Tools – Hold Right on D-pad
- Signs – Hold Down on D-pad
- Movement – Left Joystick
- Sprint – L3
- Photo Mode – Left side of Touchpad
- Communication – Right side of Touchpad
- Pause / Ring Terminal – Options Button
- Balance / Carry Cargo (Right Hand) – R2
- Crouch / Stand – R1
- Hold Breath – Hold R1
- Pick Up Cargo – Triangle
- Attack – Circle
- Perform Action / Interact – Square
- Jump / Keep Climbing – X
- Move Camera – Right Joystick
- Switch Camera Left / Right – R3
Vehicle controls
Once you're out of the shelter and need to cover more distance, you’ll unlock various vehicles, and Death Stranding 2 controls don’t pretend they’re easy to handle. The tri-cruiser, for instance, is powerful but temperamental. It can paddle across water thanks to its flipper-like tires.
Here’s how they work with the Death Stranding 2 controls:
- Brake / Reverse – L2
- Odradek Scanner – L1
- Compass Mode – Hold L1
- Cargo Options – Hold Up on D-pad
- Lights On / Off – Hold Left on D-pad
- Weapons / Tools – Hold Right on D-pad
- Signs – Hold Down on D-pad
- Steering – Left Joystick
- Boost On / Off – L3
- Photo Mode – Left side on Touchpad
- Communication – Right side on Touchpad
- Pause / Ring Terminal – Options Button
- Accelerate – R2
- Fire Equipped Weapon – R1
- [No Action Assigned] – Hold R1
- [No Action Assigned] – Triangle
- Drift (While Boosting) – Circle
- Exit Vehicle – Square
- Jump – X
- Move Camera – Right Joystick
- Switch Camera Left / Right – R3
Tips for driving in Death Stranding 2
Let’s not pretend the vehicles in this game can be handled like sports cars. They’re chunky, top-heavy, and deeply affected by terrain and cargo weight. Here are some tips that’ll save you time and frustration:
- Batteries matter: Always check your power bar. If you’re far from a generator or outside the chiral network’s coverage, your vehicle will stop dead and need sunlight to recharge, which can take forever. Keep a PCC with you to build a generator on the go if your base level bandwidth allows.
- Don’t be afraid to wiggle. If you’re stuck on a weird rock, try nudging forward and reversing in bursts. Sometimes the physics engine will just let you pop free.
- Jumping helps: Tapping X on some vehicles gives a small upward hop. In certain cases, that’s enough to clear debris or knock yourself loose.
That’s everything to know about Death Stranding 2 controls.
