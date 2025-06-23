All Death Stranding 2 controls: Movement, vehicle, and more 

Getting a grip on the Death Stranding 2 controls early on can save you from tripping, falling, and panic-breathing while being chased by BTs. Even walking is a tactical decision — uneven slopes, thick mud, and shifting terrain can throw you off balance. Every movement feels physical, and Sam’s gear reacts to the terrain in real time.

With that in mind, here’s how the Death Stranding 2 controls work.

How do Death Stranding 2 controls work?

In Death Stranding 2, walking is a tactical decision. Every hill, slope, or step affects your balance — and Sam’s gear reacts to gravity in real-time.

Ring Terminal menu in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You can check the Death Stranding 2 controls scheme anytime in-game. Open the Ring Terminal by pressing the Options button, then hit left on the D-pad to open the Ring Menu and go to System. On the right side, you’ll see the full list of Basic Controls. Press Triangle to switch over to Vehicle Controls. Let’s break them down.

Basic controls

Balance / Carry Cargo (Left Hand) – L2

– L2 Odradek Scanner – L1

– L1 Compass Mode – Hold L1

– Hold L1 Cargo Options – Hold Up on D-pad

– Hold Up on D-pad Fieldwear – Hold Left on D-pad

– Hold Left on D-pad Weapons / Tools – Hold Right on D-pad

– Hold Right on D-pad Signs – Hold Down on D-pad

– Hold Down on D-pad Movement – Left Joystick

– Left Joystick Sprint – L3

– L3 Photo Mode – Left side of Touchpad

– Left side of Touchpad Communication – Right side of Touchpad

– Right side of Touchpad Pause / Ring Terminal – Options Button

– Options Button Balance / Carry Cargo (Right Hand) – R2

– R2 Crouch / Stand – R1

– R1 Hold Breath – Hold R1

– Hold R1 Pick Up Cargo – Triangle

– Triangle Attack – Circle

– Circle Perform Action / Interact – Square

– Square Jump / Keep Climbing – X

– X Move Camera – Right Joystick

– Right Joystick Switch Camera Left / Right – R3

Also read: How to take photos in Death Stranding 2? All settings explored

Vehicle controls

Tri-cruiser in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you're out of the shelter and need to cover more distance, you’ll unlock various vehicles, and Death Stranding 2 controls don’t pretend they’re easy to handle. The tri-cruiser, for instance, is powerful but temperamental. It can paddle across water thanks to its flipper-like tires.

Here’s how they work with the Death Stranding 2 controls:

Brake / Reverse – L2

– L2 Odradek Scanner – L1

– L1 Compass Mode – Hold L1

– Hold L1 Cargo Options – Hold Up on D-pad

– Hold Up on D-pad Lights On / Off – Hold Left on D-pad

– Hold Left on D-pad Weapons / Tools – Hold Right on D-pad

– Hold Right on D-pad Signs – Hold Down on D-pad

– Hold Down on D-pad Steering – Left Joystick

– Left Joystick Boost On / Off – L3

– L3 Photo Mode – Left side on Touchpad

– Left side on Touchpad Communication – Right side on Touchpad

– Right side on Touchpad Pause / Ring Terminal – Options Button

– Options Button Accelerate – R2

– R2 Fire Equipped Weapon – R1

– R1 [No Action Assigned] – Hold R1

– Hold R1 [No Action Assigned] – Triangle

– Triangle Drift (While Boosting) – Circle

– Circle Exit Vehicle – Square

– Square Jump – X

– X Move Camera – Right Joystick

– Right Joystick Switch Camera Left / Right – R3

Tips for driving in Death Stranding 2

Bridges vehicle in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Let’s not pretend the vehicles in this game can be handled like sports cars. They’re chunky, top-heavy, and deeply affected by terrain and cargo weight. Here are some tips that’ll save you time and frustration:

Batteries matter: Always check your power bar. If you’re far from a generator or outside the chiral network’s coverage, your vehicle will stop dead and need sunlight to recharge, which can take forever. Keep a PCC with you to build a generator on the go if your base level bandwidth allows.

Always check your power bar. If you’re far from a generator or outside the chiral network’s coverage, your vehicle will stop dead and need sunlight to recharge, which can take forever. Keep a with you to build a generator on the go if your base level bandwidth allows. Don’t be afraid to wiggle . If you’re stuck on a weird rock, try nudging forward and reversing in bursts. Sometimes the physics engine will just let you pop free.

. If you’re stuck on a weird rock, try nudging forward and reversing in bursts. Sometimes the physics engine will just let you pop free. Jumping helps: Tapping X on some vehicles gives a small upward hop. In certain cases, that’s enough to clear debris or knock yourself loose.

That’s everything to know about Death Stranding 2 controls.

Check out: How to save game in Death Stranding 2

