How to get and use Music Player in Death Stranding 2 

Music Player in Death Stranding 2 is a relaxing and fun feature that lets you enjoy the game’s original soundtracks as you explore. While the first game only allowed players to listen to music in their private rooms, the sequel lets you build your playlists and listen to songs even during your deliveries. However, this feature won’t be available from the very beginning of the game.
On that note, here’s how to unlock and use the Music Player in Death Stranding 2.
Music Player in Death Stranding 2: Everything you need to know
You can unlock the Music Player in Death Stranding 2 in Episode 3 once you complete the mission to destroy the Communications Disruptor and deliver a recording to the Musician. After you finish the delivery, the Music Player will be unlocked.
Interestingly, the Musician in Death Stranding 2 is Gen Hoshino, a popular singer, songwriter, and actor based in Japan. This identity is confirmed by the Corpus. Thanks to Sam, he is connected to the Chiral Network in Episode 3, and his music finally reaches others.
How to use
Here are the steps to open the Music Player:
- Press the Options button to open the Ring Terminal.
- Press the left D-pad to open the Ring menu.
- Scroll down until you find the Music Player option.
This will open a unique interface that lets you browse songs, create playlists, and adjust settings. On the left side of the interface, you can see all the songs you’ve unlocked so far. Select the songs you like and add them to a playlist. You can keep a custom playlist name. As you progress, more songs will be unlocked. Do note that the Music Player is only usable in the areas connected to the chiral network.
All controls
Here are all the controls for the Music Player in Death Stranding 2:
- Square: Play or pause
- X: Add to or remove from the Playlist
- Triangle: Shuffle or repeat
- Circle: Back
- L2/R2: Lower or raise volume
- L1/R1: Rewind or fast-forward
- L3: Jump to the current song
- R3: Cycle through Playlist
- Touchpad: Listen to a sample of the song
That’s everything to know about the Music Player. It’s a great feature to make the journey more enjoyable in the beautiful world of Death Stranding 2.
