All Death Stranding 2 settings explored 

Death Stranding 2's settings are part of the core experience and can be adjusted from the title screen or later in-game through the Ring Menu under System. Whether you're here for the story or looking for a real challenge, the game gives you proper control over how it plays.
The settings include difficulty levels as well as shared content options, control preferences, audio tweaks, and a bunch of camera and interface choices. Here is a guide on Death Stranding 2 settings.
Breaking down all the settings in Death Stranding 2
Inside the Game Settings section, there’s a spot for Game Difficulty. You can change it at any time to better suit your style. Here is what you can tweak in the game.
Game Settings
General
- Log In at Launch: On/Off
- Shared Content:
- Everything – Share structures, signs, vehicles, cargo, tools, and fieldwear.
- Only Some – Share cargo, tools, and fieldwear only.
- Avatar Image: On/Off
- Enemy Encounter Animations:
- First Time Only – Full alert once per enemy type.
- For Each BT Area – Full alert for each new BT area.
- Every Time – Full alert plays with every single encounter.
HUD
- Markers: On/Off
- Reticle: On/Off
- Command Prompts: On/Off
- Help Icons: On/Off
- Corpus Icons: On/Off
Assistance Features
- Hide Signs Containing Spoilers: On/Off
Controls
- Controls for Soothing Lou: Motion Sensor / Left Stick
- Controls for Readying Weapons or Structures: Hold / Toggle
- Controls for Sprinting: Hold / Toggle
- Switch Camera Left/Right: On/Off
- Aim Assist: Off / Weak / Medium / Strong
- Left Stick Dead Zone: -
- Right Stick Dead Zone: -
- Vibration Intensity: Auto / Off / Weak / Medium / Strong
- Trigger Effect Intensity: Auto / Off / Weak / Medium / Strong
- Control Sensitivity for Keeping Balance: -
- Minimum Button Hold Duration: -
Camera Settings
- [Normal] Vertical Controls
- [Normal] Horizontal Controls
- [Normal] Vertical Speed
- [Normal] Horizontal Speed
- [Normal] Auto-Center
- [Normal] Auto-Center Speed
- [Aiming] Vertical Controls
- [Aiming] Horizontal Controls
- [Aiming] Vertical Movement Speed
- [Aiming] Horizontal Movement Speed
- [Aiming] Camera Acceleration
- [Aiming] Camera Deceleration
- [Aiming] Response Curve Type
- [While Driving] Auto-Center
- [Map] Vertical Controls
- [Map] Horizontal Controls
- [Map] Save Orientation
Language Settings
- Voice Language
- Text Language
- Subtitles
- Speaker Names
Graphics Settings
- Screen Brightness: - Adjust to preference.
- Graphics Mode: Prioritize Quality / Prioritize Performance
Audio Settings
- Master Volume: -
- Shared Structure Audio: -
- Controller Dialogue Audio: -
- Controller Sound Effect Output: -
- Sound Output Optimization: Auto / For Speakers / For Headphones
That's all on Death Stranding 2 settings customization. Be that tweaking difficulty or turning off spoiler signs, there’s plenty here to customize the experience to how you like the game.
