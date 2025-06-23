All Death Stranding 2 settings explored 

Death Stranding 2's settings are part of the core experience and can be adjusted from the title screen or later in-game through the Ring Menu under System. Whether you're here for the story or looking for a real challenge, the game gives you proper control over how it plays.

The settings include difficulty levels as well as shared content options, control preferences, audio tweaks, and a bunch of camera and interface choices. Here is a guide on Death Stranding 2 settings.

Breaking down all the settings in Death Stranding 2

Adjust according to your preference (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming /Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside the Game Settings section, there’s a spot for Game Difficulty. You can change it at any time to better suit your style. Here is what you can tweak in the game.

Game Settings

General

Log In at Launch: On/Off

On/Off Shared Content:

Everything – Share structures, signs, vehicles, cargo, tools, and fieldwear. Only Some – Share cargo, tools, and fieldwear only.

Avatar Image: On/Off

Enemy Encounter Animations:

First Time Only – Full alert once per enemy type. For Each BT Area – Full alert for each new BT area. Every Time – Full alert plays with every single encounter.

HUD

Markers: On/Off

Reticle: On/Off

Command Prompts: On/Off

Help Icons: On/Off

Corpus Icons: On/Off

Assistance Features

Hide Signs Containing Spoilers: On/Off

Controls

Controls for Soothing Lou: Motion Sensor / Left Stick

Controls for Readying Weapons or Structures: Hold / Toggle

Controls for Sprinting: Hold / Toggle

Switch Camera Left/Right: On/Off

Aim Assist: Off / Weak / Medium / Strong

Left Stick Dead Zone: -

Right Stick Dead Zone: -

Vibration Intensity: Auto / Off / Weak / Medium / Strong

Trigger Effect Intensity: Auto / Off / Weak / Medium / Strong

Control Sensitivity for Keeping Balance: -

Minimum Button Hold Duration: -

Camera Settings

[Normal] Vertical Controls

[Normal] Horizontal Controls

[Normal] Vertical Speed

[Normal] Horizontal Speed

[Normal] Auto-Center

[Normal] Auto-Center Speed

[Aiming] Vertical Controls

[Aiming] Horizontal Controls

[Aiming] Vertical Movement Speed

[Aiming] Horizontal Movement Speed

[Aiming] Camera Acceleration

[Aiming] Camera Deceleration

[Aiming] Response Curve Type

[While Driving] Auto-Center

[Map] Vertical Controls

[Map] Horizontal Controls

[Map] Save Orientation

Language Settings

Voice Language

Text Language

Subtitles

Speaker Names

Graphics Settings

Screen Brightness: - Adjust to preference.

Graphics Mode: Prioritize Quality / Prioritize Performance

Audio Settings

Master Volume: -

Shared Structure Audio: -

Controller Dialogue Audio: -

Controller Sound Effect Output: -

Sound Output Optimization: Auto / For Speakers / For Headphones

That's all on Death Stranding 2 settings customization. Be that tweaking difficulty or turning off spoiler signs, there’s plenty here to customize the experience to how you like the game.

