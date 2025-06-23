All Death Stranding 2 settings explored 

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 23, 2025 12:22 GMT
Exploring all in-game setting for Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming /Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Death Stranding 2's settings are part of the core experience and can be adjusted from the title screen or later in-game through the Ring Menu under System. Whether you're here for the story or looking for a real challenge, the game gives you proper control over how it plays.

The settings include difficulty levels as well as shared content options, control preferences, audio tweaks, and a bunch of camera and interface choices. Here is a guide on Death Stranding 2 settings.

Breaking down all the settings in Death Stranding 2

Adjust according to your preference (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming /Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Inside the Game Settings section, there’s a spot for Game Difficulty. You can change it at any time to better suit your style. Here is what you can tweak in the game.

Game Settings

General

  • Log In at Launch: On/Off
  • Shared Content:
  1. Everything – Share structures, signs, vehicles, cargo, tools, and fieldwear.
  2. Only Some – Share cargo, tools, and fieldwear only.
  • Avatar Image: On/Off
  • Enemy Encounter Animations:
  1. First Time Only – Full alert once per enemy type.
  2. For Each BT Area – Full alert for each new BT area.
  3. Every Time – Full alert plays with every single encounter.

HUD

  • Markers: On/Off
  • Reticle: On/Off
  • Command Prompts: On/Off
  • Help Icons: On/Off
  • Corpus Icons: On/Off
Assistance Features

  • Hide Signs Containing Spoilers: On/Off

Controls

  • Controls for Soothing Lou: Motion Sensor / Left Stick
  • Controls for Readying Weapons or Structures: Hold / Toggle
  • Controls for Sprinting: Hold / Toggle
  • Switch Camera Left/Right: On/Off
  • Aim Assist: Off / Weak / Medium / Strong
  • Left Stick Dead Zone: -
  • Right Stick Dead Zone: -
  • Vibration Intensity: Auto / Off / Weak / Medium / Strong
  • Trigger Effect Intensity: Auto / Off / Weak / Medium / Strong
  • Control Sensitivity for Keeping Balance: -
  • Minimum Button Hold Duration: -
Camera Settings

  • [Normal] Vertical Controls
  • [Normal] Horizontal Controls
  • [Normal] Vertical Speed
  • [Normal] Horizontal Speed
  • [Normal] Auto-Center
  • [Normal] Auto-Center Speed
  • [Aiming] Vertical Controls
  • [Aiming] Horizontal Controls
  • [Aiming] Vertical Movement Speed
  • [Aiming] Horizontal Movement Speed
  • [Aiming] Camera Acceleration
  • [Aiming] Camera Deceleration
  • [Aiming] Response Curve Type
  • [While Driving] Auto-Center
  • [Map] Vertical Controls
  • [Map] Horizontal Controls
  • [Map] Save Orientation

Language Settings

  • Voice Language
  • Text Language
  • Subtitles
  • Speaker Names

Graphics Settings

  • Screen Brightness: - Adjust to preference.
  • Graphics Mode: Prioritize Quality / Prioritize Performance
Audio Settings

  • Master Volume: -
  • Shared Structure Audio: -
  • Controller Dialogue Audio: -
  • Controller Sound Effect Output: -
  • Sound Output Optimization: Auto / For Speakers / For Headphones

That's all on Death Stranding 2 settings customization. Be that tweaking difficulty or turning off spoiler signs, there’s plenty here to customize the experience to how you like the game.

