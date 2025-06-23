How long to beat Death Stranding 2? Runtime explored 

Death Stranding 2 is a cinematic and story-rich experience that continues the journey of Sam Porter Bridges. This time, the story revolves around linking Mexico and Australia to the Chiral Network. There are many familiar characters still in the game, along with new faces voiced by stars like Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Luca Marinelli, and many more. With such a stacked cast and Kojima’s storytelling, many players might wonder how long the game is.
The main story campaign of Death Stranding can take around 35 to 40 hours to complete — this is quite lengthy, but it's worth it. On that note, here’s a breakdown of the game’s playtime and what factors might affect it.
Death Stranding 2 total completion time explained
The game is divided into six chapters, and each one is pretty long. While the main storyline could take up to 40 hours, if you explore more and consider completing the side missions, the total playtime might reach 60 hours. This includes delivering sub orders, finding lost cargos, building structures, and more.
Additionally, if you aim to become a Completionist, which means unlocking all achievements, maxing out all deliveries, and exploring every location, the game could take up to 110 hours or even more. That’s almost the same time you must invest in the first Death Stranding to become a Completionist.
Note that these numbers could vary depending on various factors. The time taken to complete each chapter will vary depending on your pace, difficulty level, and whether or not you watch all cutscenes (which are very, very long sometimes).
While skipping the cutscenes and doing main story missions straightforwardly will shorten the playtime significantly, you will miss out on a lot of the game's rich narrative. Thus, it is highly recommended not to skip cutscenes if you want to experience this game at its best.
That’s everything to know about the game’s total playtime. Death Stranding 2 is out now and is exclusively available for PlayStation 5. If you are interested, you can purchase the game here.
