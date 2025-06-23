How long to beat Death Stranding 2? Runtime explored 

Death Stranding 2 is a cinematic and story-rich experience that continues the journey of Sam Porter Bridges. This time, the story revolves around linking Mexico and Australia to the Chiral Network. There are many familiar characters still in the game, along with new faces voiced by stars like Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Luca Marinelli, and many more. With such a stacked cast and Kojima’s storytelling, many players might wonder how long the game is.

The main story campaign of Death Stranding can take around 35 to 40 hours to complete — this is quite lengthy, but it's worth it. On that note, here’s a breakdown of the game’s playtime and what factors might affect it.

Death Stranding 2 total completion time explained

The game is divided into six chapters, and each one is pretty long. While the main storyline could take up to 40 hours, if you explore more and consider completing the side missions, the total playtime might reach 60 hours. This includes delivering sub orders, finding lost cargos, building structures, and more.

Trending

DS2 is a pretty lengthy game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Additionally, if you aim to become a Completionist, which means unlocking all achievements, maxing out all deliveries, and exploring every location, the game could take up to 110 hours or even more. That’s almost the same time you must invest in the first Death Stranding to become a Completionist.

Note that these numbers could vary depending on various factors. The time taken to complete each chapter will vary depending on your pace, difficulty level, and whether or not you watch all cutscenes (which are very, very long sometimes).

Difficulty level could affect the total playtime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

While skipping the cutscenes and doing main story missions straightforwardly will shorten the playtime significantly, you will miss out on a lot of the game's rich narrative. Thus, it is highly recommended not to skip cutscenes if you want to experience this game at its best.

That’s everything to know about the game’s total playtime. Death Stranding 2 is out now and is exclusively available for PlayStation 5. If you are interested, you can purchase the game here.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.