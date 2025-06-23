How to check Story So Far in Death Stranding 2 

Death Stranding 2 features a complex and deeply layered narrative. Considering this, you could easily lose track of what’s happening, especially if you’re returning after a few days of break. To help with this, the game has introduced a Story So Far feature. This is quite useful and gives you a quick summary of the main story’s progress.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Story So Far feature in Death Stranding 2.

Story So Far mechanic in Death Stranding 2 explained

The Story So Far feature is part of the Corpus and can be accessed through the Ring Terminal. It is designed to give you a summary of the major events and missions you have completed so far. Note that it only summarizes the main storyline.

Trending

Viewing the Story So Far in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check the Story So Far in the game:

Press the Options button on your controller to open Ring Terminal .

button on your controller to open . Use the left D-pad to open the Ring menu.

to open the Ring menu. Navigate to Corpus and select it.

and select it. Scroll down until you find the Story section.

section. There, select the Story So Far option at the top.

This feature will provide a simple yet effective overview of all the major points in the plot that you’ve experienced so far. Though it’s not very detailed, it’s enough to refresh your memory, especially if you haven’t played in a while but roughly remember the storyline. The previous game did not have this feature, so players could only visit the logs or rewatch certain cutscenes if they needed a recap.

Ring Terminal is crucial in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

You will also find a list of main storyline missions right below the summary. The Corpus also holds useful information about other characters, in-game terms, and tips. New players can find it useful to understand the basics and get necessary tips, while experienced players can dive deeper into the lore and details of the game.

That’s everything to know about the Story So Far feature in Death Stranding 2.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.