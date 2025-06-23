How to check Story So Far in Death Stranding 2 

Death Stranding 2 features a complex and deeply layered narrative. Considering this, you could easily lose track of what’s happening, especially if you’re returning after a few days of break. To help with this, the game has introduced a Story So Far feature. This is quite useful and gives you a quick summary of the main story’s progress.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Story So Far feature in Death Stranding 2.
Story So Far mechanic in Death Stranding 2 explained
The Story So Far feature is part of the Corpus and can be accessed through the Ring Terminal. It is designed to give you a summary of the major events and missions you have completed so far. Note that it only summarizes the main storyline.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to check the Story So Far in the game:
- Press the Options button on your controller to open Ring Terminal.
- Use the left D-pad to open the Ring menu.
- Navigate to Corpus and select it.
- Scroll down until you find the Story section.
- There, select the Story So Far option at the top.
This feature will provide a simple yet effective overview of all the major points in the plot that you’ve experienced so far. Though it’s not very detailed, it’s enough to refresh your memory, especially if you haven’t played in a while but roughly remember the storyline. The previous game did not have this feature, so players could only visit the logs or rewatch certain cutscenes if they needed a recap.
You will also find a list of main storyline missions right below the summary. The Corpus also holds useful information about other characters, in-game terms, and tips. New players can find it useful to understand the basics and get necessary tips, while experienced players can dive deeper into the lore and details of the game.
That’s everything to know about the Story So Far feature in Death Stranding 2.
