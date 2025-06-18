Is Death Stranding 2 coming on PS Plus?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to release on June 26, 2025. Hideo Kojima's sequel to the 2019 sci-fi delivery simulator aims to expand on the latter's gameplay mechanics and locations. Upon launch, On the Beach will be available for purchase on the PS5. That said, players might be wondering if the title will also be included in PlayStation's subscription service right away.

Unfortunately, no. Death Stranding 2 won't be coming to PS Plus as of this writing. However, players will not require the subscription service to access the sequel's asynchronous multiplayer elements.

Death Stranding 2 isn't coming to PS Plus's catalog at launch

Players will need to buy the sequel at the MRP to play it (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The only way to play the sequel at launch will be to purchase it for the PS5 for $69.99 (minimum). Here are all the editions the game will launch in:

Digital Versions

Standard Edition: $69.99

Digital Deluxe Edition: $79.99

The former will only include the base game. The latter will provide the following content:

Death Stranding 2 base game

48 hours early access

Machine Gun [MP Bullets] (Lv.1) early unlock

Quokka, Chiral Cat, and Why Me? Patches

Battle Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)

Boost Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)

Bokka Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)

Physical Versions

Standard Edition: $69.99

Collector's Edition: $229.99

Once again, the Standard version will only include the digital base game. The Collector's Edition, on the other hand, will consist of the following:

Full Game Digital Download (48 hours early access)

15” Magellan Man Statue

3” Dollman figurine

Art cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock

Battle Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)

Boost Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)

Bokka Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)

Patch 70: Quokka

Patch 71: Chiral Feline

Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-orders

Pre-ordering any version of Death Stranding 2 will provide players with the following bonuses:

Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Custom Hologram: Quokka early unlock

Death Stranding 1 is available on PS Plus

A still from Death Stranding Director's Cut (Image via 505 Games)

While the sequel isn't coming to PS Plus anytime soon, Death Stranding 1 is included in it and is the perfect way for PlayStation console users to warm up for On the Beach.

PS4 players can enjoy the original Standard Edition release of Death Stranding. PS5 users, on the other hand, can experience the Death Stranding Director's Cut base game. Both versions are included in the PS Plus Extra ($14.99/month) catalog.

