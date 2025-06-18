Is Death Stranding 2 coming on PS Plus?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to release on June 26, 2025. Hideo Kojima's sequel to the 2019 sci-fi delivery simulator aims to expand on the latter's gameplay mechanics and locations. Upon launch, On the Beach will be available for purchase on the PS5. That said, players might be wondering if the title will also be included in PlayStation's subscription service right away.
Unfortunately, no. Death Stranding 2 won't be coming to PS Plus as of this writing. However, players will not require the subscription service to access the sequel's asynchronous multiplayer elements.
Death Stranding 2 isn't coming to PS Plus's catalog at launch
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The only way to play the sequel at launch will be to purchase it for the PS5 for $69.99 (minimum). Here are all the editions the game will launch in:
Digital Versions
- Standard Edition: $69.99
- Digital Deluxe Edition: $79.99
The former will only include the base game. The latter will provide the following content:
- Death Stranding 2 base game
- 48 hours early access
- Machine Gun [MP Bullets] (Lv.1) early unlock
- Quokka, Chiral Cat, and Why Me? Patches
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)
Also read: Death Stranding 2 controller: How to pre-order, price, and more
Physical Versions
- Standard Edition: $69.99
- Collector's Edition: $229.99
Once again, the Standard version will only include the digital base game. The Collector's Edition, on the other hand, will consist of the following:
- Full Game Digital Download (48 hours early access)
- 15” Magellan Man Statue
- 3” Dollman figurine
- Art cards
- Letter from Hideo Kojima
- Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (Levels 1, 2, 3)
- Patch 70: Quokka
- Patch 71: Chiral Feline
- Patch 72: Why Me?
Pre-orders
Pre-ordering any version of Death Stranding 2 will provide players with the following bonuses:
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Custom Hologram: Quokka early unlock
Death Stranding 1 is available on PS Plus
While the sequel isn't coming to PS Plus anytime soon, Death Stranding 1 is included in it and is the perfect way for PlayStation console users to warm up for On the Beach.
PS4 players can enjoy the original Standard Edition release of Death Stranding. PS5 users, on the other hand, can experience the Death Stranding Director's Cut base game. Both versions are included in the PS Plus Extra ($14.99/month) catalog.
Check out our other articles on the game:
- Hideo Kojima says the pandemic prompted a major shift in the concept of Death Stranding sequel
- Death Stranding sequel to allow boss battle skips, but fans aren’t very happy with this
- All Death Stranding 2 PSN Avatar codes for all regions and how to redeem them
- Is Death Stranding sequel coming to PC?
- Death Stranding sequel cast: All actors confirmed till now
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.