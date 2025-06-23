How to complete Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2? (Walkthrough)

Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2 doesn’t play out like a regular delivery sequence — it’s more emotional, cinematic, and deeply personal. This one’s all about what Sam’s dealing with after the destruction of his shelter. If Episode 1 focused on reconnecting with the world, this chapter quietly draws you back into Sam’s unresolved wounds.

Let’s go through the steps to complete Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2.

Note: The article reflects the writer's view; gameplay may vary slightly.

A guide to complete Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2

Gameplay still from Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2 starts with silence

You pick things up with Sam standing alone on a hill again — it mirrors the beginning of Episode 1, but something’s heavier this time. There’s a voice of Lou’s. You’ll notice it cutting in now and then as you head back to what’s left of your shelter.

The sky begins to shift, the way it always does when BTs are near. The rain, the tension, it all kicks in fast. Push through it and keep heading toward the shelter. You won’t make it all the way, though — a cutscene kicks in first.

The moment everything stops

Sam sees Lou on the ground, crying. But something’s wrong. He’s trying to get to them — and suddenly, he’s shot. You don’t see the attacker clearly, but Sam is down. And then Lou stops crying, too. At this point, Sam’s completely shattered. He drops to his knees. In the next scene, he finds a revolver in his hand. No words, no hesitation — he lifts it to his head and pulls the trigger. But Sam isn’t like everyone else.

Sam is trying to take his life (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is where Sam’s Repatriation ability comes into play — a key mechanic from the original game that allows him to return from the afterlife after dying. When prompted, press Square on your gamepad to bring him back from the dead. No long sequence here — Sam wakes up in his bed, still holding the BB pod he believes holds Lou.

At this point, you’re probably wondering what’s real and what’s memory. But before you can process it, Fragile appears.

Fragile’s push forward

Fragile doesn’t waste time. She tells Sam to let go of the shelter — it’s gone, and there’s nothing left here worth holding onto. It’s not just a physical loss either; it’s emotional. She takes him outside, where something massive begins to rise from the tar.

DHV Magellan in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Enter the DHV Magellan, Drawbridge’s mobile base — part ship, part mystery, and about to become your new home. I mentioned this ship earlier when discussing Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2. Back to the present — Fragile urges Sam to meet the crew. “It’s time,” she says. And you know what she means — time to stop surviving and start moving forward again.

Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2 wraps

Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2 is short, heavy, and all about setting up what comes next. When it ends, Sam is onboard the Magellan, and what your next role in this broken world looks like.

That concludes our walkthrough on Episode 2 in Death Stranding 2.

