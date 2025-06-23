Trading cargo with local porters in Death Stranding 2 is a key part of surviving in the post-apocalyptic world of the game. Trading resources will allow you to continue Sam's journey without much hiccup, making the road a bit easier. Other porters appear when you connect a location to the chiral network, and besides trading items, you can also trade likes.

This article will cover everything you need to know about how to trade with local porters in Death Stranding 2.

How trading with local porters in Death Stranding 2 works

Trading with a porter (Image via Kojima Productions)

Porters will appear in locations that you connect with the chiral network. Obviously, you will need to clear out any enemies from there first, and once they come to the area, you can trade your cargo for various resources and items that can help Sam in his journey.

Trending

Essentially, to trade with a local porter in Death Stranding 2, you will need to offload your cargo in front of them and wait for them to accept the offer. Here is how to do so in a few steps:

Hold up on the d-pad on your controller to open the Cargo Management menu.

Select the goods you want to trade and carry them in either your left or right hand.

Place the cargo near the porter with whom you want to trade the goods.

Press the Triangle button or hold L2/R2 to carry the cargo offered by the porter.

There are a few key things to know about trading goods, as it is not that easy. Make sure that the local porters have noticed you and stopped before you can start business with them, and do not attack them by mistake.

Also Read: Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC

Also, trade the cargo items that you do not need, as it does not matter what you offer them. You can only trade with the NPC local porters in Death Stranding 2 and not actual players; however, you can still help them out.

Keep an eye out for any signs in Death Stranding 2 that can ask for a particular item. You can send goods from your own stock to them using these to help other players out.

Check out more Death Stranding 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.