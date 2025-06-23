When does Death Stranding 2 launch? Release time countdown

Hideo Kojima's next big project, Death Stranding 2, will be released globally soon. The game is a PlayStation exclusive and will be available in two different editions: the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. Those with a Digital Deluxe copy of the title can access it earlier.

Do note that the release times for the game are not the same for every region. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can start playing the game from 12:00 AM local time on June 24, 2025.

Death Stranding 2 release time countdown

Death Stranding 2 is available in two different editions (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Death Stranding 2 will be available to play from 12:00 AM local time. If you want to start playing the game the moment it is available, we suggest you pre-load it right now. Moreover, you can also use the famous New Zealand trick to start playing the game early.

For those who have the digital edition of Death Stranding 2, the early access will start soon. You can refer to the countdown timer provided below. For those owning other editions, the game will be available from 12:00 AM local time on June 26, 2025.

Kojima previously revealed a few insights about DS2. While the original title was released just months before the COVID-19 pandemic with the "Let's Connect" theme in mind, DS2 will feature a contrasting theme. With the game about to release soon, players will finally be able to delve deeper into the world of DS2.

