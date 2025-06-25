Installing mods in PEAK can make the game more enjoyable by adding helpful tools or features. From enabling infinite stamina to unlocking console commands, mods can drastically improve your gameplay experience or at least make the climb a little less frustrating. If you're new to the modding scene, the process might feel a bit manual at first, but once it’s set up, adding more mods is easy.
Here’s a clear and simple guide on how to install mods in PEAK, using the currently supported method.
Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views and does not guarantee any safety or stability from using mods. Install mods for PEAK at your own discretion — features may work as intended, break mid-session, or cause unexpected bugs.
A guide to installing mods in PEAK
Download BepInEx (Required for all mods)
Before installing any mods in PEAK, you’ll need BepInEx, which acts as a mod loader or manager. Here are the steps to do so:
- Go to the Thunderstore website and download BepInExPack for PEAK.
- Once downloaded, place the ZIP file somewhere easy to access (like your desktop).
- Now, locate PEAK’s installation folder through Steam:
- Open Steam.
- Go to your Library.
- Right-click on PEAK.
- Click on Manage > Browse local files.
Now, extract all files from the BepInEx ZIP into the PEAK game folder. This should create a new folder called BepInEx within the directory.
Run PEAK once to finalize the setup
After extracting BepInEx, launch PEAK once and then close it. This helps BepInEx create the necessary internal folders, including the plugins folder where you’ll install mods.
Download the mod you want
- Go to Thunderstore and find a mod you’d like to install.
- Click on the mod’s page.
- Select the Manual Download option (not the mod manager).
- Open the downloaded ZIP or folder. Inside, you’ll find a file ending in .dll (for example: PeakUnlimited.dll).
Install the mod and launch the game
- Navigate to the BepInEx/plugins folder inside your PEAK directory.
- Copy and paste the downloaded .dll file for the desired mod from earlier into the plugins folder. That’s it — the mod is now installed.
- Run PEAK as usual. If the mod is compatible and installed correctly, it will start working automatically without needing any extra setup or toggles.
How to remove mods from PEAK
If you want to uninstall a mod, just go to:
- PEAK > BepInEx > plugins
Then, simply delete the .dll file of the mod you no longer want.
Example: Installing the “PeakUnlimited” mod
- Download PeakUnlimited.dll manually.
- Go to your Steam PEAK directory.
- Make sure BepInEx is installed and initialized.
- Place PeakUnlimited.dll inside BepInEx/plugins.
- Start the game.
This method works for all other mods from the Thunderstore website as well. The process is the same whether it’s InfiniteStamina, NoFallDamage, or FlyMode.
Final tip
Keep in mind that all mods in PEAK are stored in the same folder:
- ...Steam\steamapps\common\PEAK\BepInEx\plugins
You can install multiple mods here by placing multiple .dll files into that folder. Just make sure they’re compatible and up-to-date.
This concludes our guide on installing mods in PEAK.
