7 best mods for PEAK

Using mods for PEAK is one of the easiest ways to add more fun (or chaos) to your climbs. Whether you’re chasing infinite stamina, carrying your AFK teammates, or messing around with fly mode, mods let you twist the game just the way you like. The game already has its share of hilarious moments and brutal falls, but with the right mods, you can customize the title to your style.
With that out of the way, here are the seven best mods for PEAK, you can try.
Note: The article reflects the writer’s views and does not guarantee the safety of using mods for PEAK. It is at your own discretion — features may work as intended, break mid-session, or cause unexpected bugs. Moreover, the entries are listed in no particular order.
PeakUnlimited, Piggyback, and six other mods for PEAK
While the modding scene is still young, a handful of creative players have already made some seriously useful and fun mods. You’ll need BepInEx first to get started (basically a mod manager/loader). Most mods just involve dragging a .dll file into your game’s plugin folder. You can check my full guide on how to install mods for a better overview.
1) PeakUnlimited
Made by glarmer, this is one of the best mods for PEAK. It removes the player limit in lobbies. That’s right — no more being stuck with just four climbers. Only the host needs to install this mod, making it perfect for larger friend groups who all want to participate. The installation is straightforward, and once it’s set up, your mountain runs are going to feel way more alive (and chaotic).
2) Piggyback
By Roose, this mod lets you pick up and carry other players, even if they’re not unconscious. That's great if someone goes AFK or you're just messing around. The best part is that only the person doing the carrying needs the mod installed. It also comes with optional settings for how long you need to hold the interact button and whether the carried person sees from your POV or their own.
3) InfiniteStamina
By Luluberlu, as mentioned in my previous article, this mod does exactly what it promises — your stamina bar never drains. No more slipping mid-jump or falling off walls. It’s perfect if you want to explore freely, take it easy, or finally get revenge on that one tree root that keeps tripping you up.
That said, I’d recommend not overusing it, as it can take away the challenge, but in the end, it’s your call. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best mods for PEAK.
4) FlyMode
This is a great mod by Luluberlu, no doubt, but it can take away the challenge. That said, we’re the same players who used every cheat code in GTA, so why not have a little fun? With just a tap of F6, you get full fly mode. Use jump to go up, crouch to go down, and move around with your usual keys.
It’s good for testing routes, taking screenshots, or just flying over everyone while they struggle up cliffs.
5) NoFallDamage
Created by Zahirgamer444, this mod in PEAK saves you from all fall damage. Want to leap off a cliff into your next checkpoint like an action movie? Now you can. You can toggle whether falling causes you to pass out or not, but either way, the damage is gone. This mod also requires you to install BepInEx, a type of mod manager on your PC.
6) Console Unlocker
This one in the list of best mods for PEAK unlocks the game’s internal console with F1. You get tons of dev-level commands like spawning items, teleporting, changing weather, giving yourself infinite stamina, and even instantly dying (why not?).
It’s powerful, and while it's mostly for testing and fooling around, there’s some serious utility here too.
A few of the commands have been mentioned below:
1) Custom commands added by the mod:
- WeatherCommands.ToggleSnowStorm: toggles alpine snowstorms
- PlayerCommands.WarpTo: teleports you to a specific player
- PlayerCommands.WarpRandom: sends you to a random teammate
- PlayerCommands.TickPlayer: infects someone with a tick bug (yes, really)
2) Built-in commands that are already in the game:
- Item.Add: spawn items by name
- Afflictions.AddDrowsy, AddCurse, AddPoison: apply status effects
- Character.Die: you can just die
- Character.Revive: bring yourself back
- Character.GainFullStamnia: refill your stamina bar
- Character.InfiniteStamnia: keep it full permanently
- Character.PassOut: instantly pass out
The console supports auto-complete, too, so you don’t need to memorize every command.
7) MorePeak
By smckeen, this mod removes the wait time for the daily map and loads a new random one every time you start a game. If you’re grinding the game hard or just don’t want to keep climbing the same route, this one’s a game-changer. It even has a config file if you want more control over how maps load.
Bonus: MoreSkins
This one is a simple mod by RatherChaotic that adds new skin colours for your character. It's small but fun, especially if you’re bored with the default palette and want something a bit more.
That concludes our list of the best mods for PEAK.
