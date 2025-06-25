7 best mods for PEAK

Using mods for PEAK is one of the easiest ways to add more fun (or chaos) to your climbs. Whether you’re chasing infinite stamina, carrying your AFK teammates, or messing around with fly mode, mods let you twist the game just the way you like. The game already has its share of hilarious moments and brutal falls, but with the right mods, you can customize the title to your style.

With that out of the way, here are the seven best mods for PEAK, you can try.

Note: The article reflects the writer’s views and does not guarantee the safety of using mods for PEAK. It is at your own discretion — features may work as intended, break mid-session, or cause unexpected bugs. Moreover, the entries are listed in no particular order.

PeakUnlimited, Piggyback, and six other mods for PEAK

While the modding scene is still young, a handful of creative players have already made some seriously useful and fun mods. You’ll need BepInEx first to get started (basically a mod manager/loader). Most mods just involve dragging a .dll file into your game’s plugin folder. You can check my full guide on how to install mods for a better overview.

1) PeakUnlimited

Unlocks the lobby size for the game (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Made by glarmer, this is one of the best mods for PEAK. It removes the player limit in lobbies. That’s right — no more being stuck with just four climbers. Only the host needs to install this mod, making it perfect for larger friend groups who all want to participate. The installation is straightforward, and once it’s set up, your mountain runs are going to feel way more alive (and chaotic).

2) Piggyback

Passed-out players are always picked up instantly (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

By Roose, this mod lets you pick up and carry other players, even if they’re not unconscious. That's great if someone goes AFK or you're just messing around. The best part is that only the person doing the carrying needs the mod installed. It also comes with optional settings for how long you need to hold the interact button and whether the carried person sees from your POV or their own.

3) InfiniteStamina

Cooked Coconuts do you a solid for stamina buildup (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

By Luluberlu, as mentioned in my previous article, this mod does exactly what it promises — your stamina bar never drains. No more slipping mid-jump or falling off walls. It’s perfect if you want to explore freely, take it easy, or finally get revenge on that one tree root that keeps tripping you up.

That said, I’d recommend not overusing it, as it can take away the challenge, but in the end, it’s your call. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best mods for PEAK.

4) FlyMode

For manual installation, install BepInEx and drop the FlyMod.dll file into the BepInEx\Plugins folder (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

This is a great mod by Luluberlu, no doubt, but it can take away the challenge. That said, we’re the same players who used every cheat code in GTA, so why not have a little fun? With just a tap of F6, you get full fly mode. Use jump to go up, crouch to go down, and move around with your usual keys.

It’s good for testing routes, taking screenshots, or just flying over everyone while they struggle up cliffs.

5) NoFallDamage

NoFallDamage in the list of best mods for PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Created by Zahirgamer444, this mod in PEAK saves you from all fall damage. Want to leap off a cliff into your next checkpoint like an action movie? Now you can. You can toggle whether falling causes you to pass out or not, but either way, the damage is gone. This mod also requires you to install BepInEx, a type of mod manager on your PC.

6) Console Unlocker

This mod is from Spoopylocal (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

This one in the list of best mods for PEAK unlocks the game’s internal console with F1. You get tons of dev-level commands like spawning items, teleporting, changing weather, giving yourself infinite stamina, and even instantly dying (why not?).

It’s powerful, and while it's mostly for testing and fooling around, there’s some serious utility here too.

A few of the commands have been mentioned below:

1) Custom commands added by the mod:

WeatherCommands.ToggleSnowStorm: toggles alpine snowstorms

toggles alpine snowstorms PlayerCommands.WarpTo: teleports you to a specific player

teleports you to a specific player PlayerCommands.WarpRandom: sends you to a random teammate

sends you to a random teammate PlayerCommands.TickPlayer: infects someone with a tick bug (yes, really)

2) Built-in commands that are already in the game:

Item.Add: spawn items by name

spawn items by name Afflictions.AddDrowsy, AddCurse, AddPoison: apply status effects

apply status effects Character.Die: you can just die

you can just die Character.Revive: bring yourself back

bring yourself back Character.GainFullStamnia: refill your stamina bar

refill your stamina bar Character.InfiniteStamnia: keep it full permanently

keep it full permanently Character.PassOut: instantly pass out

The console supports auto-complete, too, so you don’t need to memorize every command.

7) MorePeak

MorePeak in the list of seven best mods for PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

By smckeen, this mod removes the wait time for the daily map and loads a new random one every time you start a game. If you’re grinding the game hard or just don’t want to keep climbing the same route, this one’s a game-changer. It even has a config file if you want more control over how maps load.

Bonus: MoreSkins

This one is a simple mod by RatherChaotic that adds new skin colours for your character. It's small but fun, especially if you’re bored with the default palette and want something a bit more.

That concludes our list of the best mods for PEAK.

