PEAK: How to get unlimited stamina

Climbing through PEAK and running out of stamina mid-jump or right before a ledge can be frustrating. You’re probably wondering how to get unlimited stamina to stop those frustrating falls. While it is one of the main things holding you back during climbs, there are a couple of ways to give yourself a huge edge.
On that note, let’s break down how to get unlimited stamina in the game.
Note: The article reflects the writer’s views and does not guarantee safety when using the mod. Use of mods in PEAK should be at your discretion.
How to get unlimited stamina in PEAK
Two items and one alternative method in the game temporarily grant infinite stamina. They’re rare, but finding them can make a huge difference when it counts. Here's more on that:
1) Bugle of Friendship
This little miracle is one of the rarest support items in the game. Found inside ancient luggage and near statues at the top of each mountain, the Bugle of Friendship also gives your nearby teammates infinite stamina for 10 seconds. It’s best used when you or your squad are stuck on a difficult wall and running out of energy.
You won't always find it; in fact, you probably won’t see it for a few runs — but when you do, it can flip an entire match.
2) Big Lollipop
This one’s a bit more chaotic. The Big Lollipop gives you the same effect: infinite stamina, but it comes at a cost. After you use it, there’s a sugar crash — you’ll move slower (lethargic) for a while, like the game is punishing you for enjoying candy too much. So you do get infinite stamina, but you might want to save it for short, high-risk climbs, not long hauls.
3) Infinite stamina mod
If you’ve had it with your stamina bar betraying you mid-leap and you’re fine breaking a few rules, you can install the InfiniteStamina mod by Luluberlu. As the name suggests, it gives you unlimited stamina for your entire run. No items. No cooldowns.
But before you go full cheat-mode, remember:
- Mods can break with new game updates.
- You might have to wait days for the mod to get patched.
- You’re giving up the challenge (and let’s be honest, the funniest deaths).
If that still sounds like a fair trade, go ahead. Your friends can even join the modding fun if they want that infinite energy too.
That concludes our guide for getting unlimited stamina in PEAK.
