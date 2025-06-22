PEAK: How to revive knocked teammates

In PEAK, survival is already tough on its own, but when you're in a squad, learning how to revive knocked teammates becomes just as important as finding food or managing stamina. Be it a missed jump, a surprise slip, or just bad luck, someone will go down eventually. Luckily, the game gives you more than one way to bring them back, as long as you know what you're doing.

Here’s how to handle revives properly so that the mountain doesn’t claim your whole crew.

How to revive knocked teammates in PEAK

Gameplay still from PEAK, the game (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Reviving with the statue at the campfire

One of the most accessible methods to revive knocked teammates shows up early. When you reach the top of the first climbing area, you’ll come across a campfire with a statue/Altar next to it. Just walk up to the statue and interact with it. As long as someone is dead, activating the statue will bring them back.

You can also check out our article on beginner tips if you're falling behind or just getting started with the game.

Using an Effigy

Effigies are rare items that can revive a single teammate on the spot. If someone’s out and you’ve got one in your inventory, you can bring them back without having to find a campfire or push forward. That said, don’t waste Effigies when everyone’s alive — they’re one-use only, and activating them when nobody’s dead does nothing related to reviving.

Save them for moments when you’re down to one person standing or when reaching the next revive point seems impossible.

Temple revival at the end of the region

At the far end of every region is a temple. Like an Altar/statue, interacting with the temple revives everyone who’s fallen, no matter how many teammates have died. Getting to a temple isn’t always quick or safe, though. If you’re dragging along solo with two or three dead teammates, it might be a long climb.

Still, if you’re out of Effigies, temples are your last hope. Pace yourself and don’t rush — it’s better to take your time than end up wiping the whole group.

Emergency revives (if you’re fast)

There’s one more method to revive knocked teammates, but it’s risky and doesn’t always work. If a teammate is down but hasn’t lost all stamina yet, and you’re close enough with a healing item, you can use it on them and bring them back before they die. It has to be fast, and it only works if they’re knocked but not dead-dead.

That concludes some of the methods to revive knocked teammates in PEAK.

