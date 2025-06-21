5 best beginner tips for Peak

If you’re one of the many new players jumping into Peak, learning a few beginner tips early on can make all the difference. The mechanics of the game seem simple at a glance — climb, survive, and escape. However, mastering the stamina system, inventory weight, and environmental hazards takes some real experience. Whether you're playing solo or with a squad, knowing what to look out for gives you a much better shot at reaching the top.

Here’s our guide with the best beginner tips in Peak to help you survive the climb and avoid those early mistakes.

Best tips and tricks for beginners for Peak

1) Medkits and bandages are keys

Stock up and treat medkits like keys, not just first-aid (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

When you find an ancient chest, don’t just pop it open like it’s free loot, especially if you’re a beginner. These chests hurt when opened, and that’s where medkits and bandages come in — they’re basically your payment. Open the chest, take the damage, and immediately patch yourself up. If you’re out of healing items, opening a chest might not be worth it.

2) Climb smarter, not harder

At the time of writing, Peak is about 93% rated a hit on Steam (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

This one’s simple: plan your route. If you’re a beginner, remember that you’re solving a puzzle here, not running a marathon. Look for ledges where you can rest. Keep tools like rope aids for sections where you're really stuck. Don’t jump just because it looks cool — every movement costs stamina, and you’ll need every bit of it when you’re halfway up a cliff with no backup plan.

3) Save that second stamina bar for emergencies

The map is littered with useful items - Coconuts, berries, and lootable luggage will keep you stocked (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Stamina in Peak is everything, and your second stamina bar is your emergency brake. Your climbing speed tanks when you're climbing and near the end of your first bar. But if you’ve got a second bar active, that speed drop won’t kick in as fast. So don’t use it unless you have to.

Keep an energy drink or bottled water in your bag to keep that second bar alive — and only tap into it when you’re truly stuck.

4) Don’t let the backpack slow you down

Gameplay still from the Peak game (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

The backpack in Peak looks useful — and it is, but not all the time. If you're playing with a group, only one person should carry it rather than everyone. That way, the others can stay mobile, especially with that killer fog cloud always at your back. If you notice the backpack killing your stamina or slowing you down too much, consider dropping it. Seriously, speed matters.

The island’s full of food if you know where to look, so you won’t starve just because you ditched the pack.

5) Don’t be the dead weight in your squad

The island gives you just enough to survive, but only if you stay light and fast (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

If you’re a beginner playing co-op, relying on your team is a smart move. You can help each other up by offering a hand — just right-click the mouse button to do so. Keep in mind that this isn’t just for style points. If someone’s low on stamina or missed a jump, pulling them up can save the entire run. Ping gear when you find it, and communicate. Peak punishes lone wolves, especially early on — but ultimately, it’s up to the players how they want to approach it.

That concludes our list of best beginner tips for Peak.

