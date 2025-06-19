7 best Metroidvania games to play in 2025

Metroidvania games derive their genre name from two iconic franchises: Metroid and Castlevania. This is a sub-category of action-adventure platformers that concentrates on non-linear and gear-based exploration. Think of it as a variant of open-world titles. These games drop you into a vast world and gradually expand the areas you can access by unlocking abilities.

Ad

With numerous titles to explore, this article lists some of the best Metroidvania games you can enjoy in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 amazing Metroidvania games you should play in 2025

1) Hollow Knight

A still from Hollow Knight (Image via Team Cherry)

Considering that Silksong is supposedly releasing in 2025, now is the perfect time to revisit the incredible Metroidvania soulslike. Hollow Knight took the gaming community by storm due to its tight gameplay, unique art style, and interesting world. As players explore the ruined kingdom sitting below Dirthmouth, they'll scour various unique regions and tackle difficult bosses.

Ad

Trending

Hollow Knight is one of the best Metroidvania games released in recent times.

2) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

A still from Symphony of the Night (Image via Konami)

Players who have played all the recent Metroidvania games should return to experience one of the best entries in the Castlevania series. The 1997 title became iconic for its distinct art style, amazing music, high replayability, and light RPG elements. Its iconic Dracula cutscene is still an inseparable part of pop culture history.

Ad

The one major issue is its difficulty balance, which makes levels either too hard or too easy. But other than that, it is an incredible game that contributed to the creation of the Metroidvania genre.

3) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

A still from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

Prince of Persia gained a lot of popularity with its 3D games, starting with Sands of Time. Thus, the last thing players would expect when Ubisoft announced a new POP title is a side-scrolling Metroidvania. However, it turned out to be a pleasant surprise. While The Lost Crown doesn't put you in the nimble boots of the titular prince, it builds on the gameplay mechanics of the IP.

Ad

Both combat and platforming feel tight, satisfying, and challenging. The exploration aspect is engaging. It is one of the best metroidvania games and an amazing Prince of Persia title.

4) Nine Sols

A still from Nine Sols (Image via RedCandleGames)

Players wanting side-scrolling Metroidvania games with Sekiro-like combat should pick up Nine Sols. The title puts you in the paws of Yi, a warrior who aims to defeat nine formidable rulers of New Kunlun.

Ad

Its unique hand-drawn 2D art style depicts the Asian "Taopunk" setting beautifully. While exploration and platforming are major elements of the game, its highlight is the tight melee combat. The title takes inspiration from Sekiro's deflection mechanics, where you engage in a dance of offense and defense with the enemies.

5) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

A still from Ritual of the Night (Image via 505 Games)

The spiritual successor to Castlevania is often regarded by many as one of the best Metroidvania games. After Koji Igarashi (producer of Castlevania titles) left Konami, he wanted to continue his work on the genre. Thus, he partnered with ArtPlay and launched a Kickstarter, which became a roaring success.

Ad

The title focuses on Miriam, who must defeat the master of a demon-infested castle to cure her curse. It is a perfect title for purists who want to enjoy a simple Metroidvania game with satisfying combat, non-linear exploration, multiple playable characters, and tons of weapons and spells.

6) Dead Cells

A still from Dead Cells (Image via Motion Twin)

Dead Cells is a roguelite metroidvania-inspired action-adventure title. It thrusts you into the role of a failed experiment's test subject. Your objective is to figure out the mysteries of an ever-changing cursed island. However, you don't have any checkpoints. Thus, you must defeat all the bosses guarding the region in a single run.

Ad

Its tight combat, unique mix of genres, pixel art style, and great DLCs combine to form the title's engaging gameplay experience.

7) Metroid Prime Remastered

A still from Metroid Prime Remastered (Image via Nintendo)

Metroid Prime somehow managed to pull off the herculean task of incorporating the gameplay mechanics and tone of a Metroid title into a 3D FPS. Instead of the side-scrolling 2D view, players explore the world of Tallon IV from the eyes of the protagonist Samus. However, Prime is as much a Metroidvania as any other title.

Ad

Also read: Nintendo finally showcases Metroid Prime 4 Beyond gameplay, but there's no release date yet

Furthermore, the Remastered version updates the game to modern sensibilities. It includes optimizations like revamped visuals, changeable control schemes, difficulty options, and further bonus content. Even as a 3D FPS, Prime Remastered is one of the best Metroidvania games of all time.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.