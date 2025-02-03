Castlevania is one of the most iconic gaming franchises in history. After the first game was released in 1986, countless sequels and spinoffs have been released. The gaming community was hooked on the gothic and horror themes, which is right up the alley for horror enthusiasts. The 2D platforming element is a feature that players came to appreciate, and they love being thrown into situations where they face mythological creatures like vampires and werewolves.

Konami started the franchise with a bang and fast-forward to a few years later and countless ports on almost every gaming platform. This article will list some of the best entries that shouldn't be ignored in 2025.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about each game. The games are listed in any order and no criteria were used for the ranking.

7 best Castlevania games you should play in 2025

1) Castlevania (1986)

This franchise wouldn't have worked if it weren't for the first entry (Image via Konami)

The year was 1986 and young gamers had no idea what was in store for the NES with the release of Castlevania. Konami introduced Simon Belmont as they explored Count Dracula's castle to fight evil monsters. It is suffice to say that this gaming genre is not for the faint of heart and was surprisingly challenging for its time.

The visuals and gameplay mechanics are dated compared to today's standards. However, the game tests a player's skill and patience. Everything around the castle is committed to killing Simon and it is up to the player to navigate the halls and stop him from killing Dracula. It is a simple premise that jumpstarted a new gaming genre, which is an impressive feat.

The accomplishments of this entry later set the standard for a true Castlevania experience and the technological limitations didn't matter all that much.

Platforms: NES, Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

2) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)

Symphony of the Night is full of cool features that stood well against the test of time (Image via Konami)

Released a couple of years after the first game and titles in between, Symphony of the Night is one of the best Castlevania games to experience. The developers took everything they had learned in the past few entries and went all out with a familiar gameplay mechanic such as platforming but with a coat of shinier paint.

As Alucard, players can freely go wherever they please rather than follow a linear path. This is one of the few reasons Symphony of the Night is highly revered alongside other defining traits like the original soundtrack. The eerie music played in the background as players go from one encounter to the next is peak horror gaming.

Platforms: PlayStation, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Android, and iOs devices

3) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (2010)

Lords of Shadow is a great third-person action-adventure entry to the franchise (Image via Konami)

While the Castlevania series is renowned for its 2D platforming, the Lords of Shadow proves this franchise can thrive with an epic 3D action-adventure structure. This entry has some hack-and-slash elements, which is a major win for players interested in fast-paced action with insanely detailed lore to keep them interested in Gabriel's quest to reunite with his true love.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

4) Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (2008)

The music in Order of Ecclesia is out of this world (Image via Konami)

Nintendo DS users were spoiled with another great Castlevania entry featuring a female lead named Shanoa. Unlike previous installments, players can explore the open world and exchange extensive dialogue with other characters, especially in major story points.

Konami realized that releasing a 2D platformer title on a handheld like the DS was a goldmine and the game was praised for its art direction, background, and combat. Order of Ecclesia primarily focuses on magic abilities, which sets Shanoa apart from other leads. Eventually, the game was remastered and packed as part of the Dominus Collection for current-gen machines.

Platforms: Nintendo DS, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PC

5) Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (2005)

Join Soma and his friends to stop an evil cult from bringing back Dracula to life (Image via Konami)

Another great game exclusive to the Nintendo DS, this entry features Soma as the main character. His quest is to prevent a cult from reincarnating Dracula until he later discovers that he is a reincarnation of Dracula himself. On the gameplay side, Soma can take the abilities of defeated enemies, which can come in handy for harder encounters.

Platforms: Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

6) Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (2001)

No Belmonts are required in Circle of the Moon, not when Nathan Graves is around (Image via Konami)

Originally released for the Game Boy Advance, Circle of the Moon follows the adventures of Nathan Graves as he embarks on a noble quest to save his mentor from Dracula. Vampire hunting is not a casual pastime and Graves is certainly capable of going toe-to-toe with these foul beasts. Players can use his iconic whip to attack enemies and pick more weapons along the way.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

7) Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003)

The prequel to Dawn of Sorrow shows Soma in his early days (Image via Konami)

Before learning his true nature of being a reincarnation of Dracula, Soma first stars in Aria of Sorrow. This title was released for the Game Boy Advance and was re-released as part of the Castlevania Advance Collection in 2021. This entry is a cut above the rest, especially with its strong lineup of enemy variety and Soma's ability to acquire the powers of defeated bosses.

Platforms: Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

