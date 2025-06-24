PEAK: How to heal

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 24, 2025 12:06 GMT
This guide explains healing in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)
This guide explains healing in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

In PEAK, knowing how to heal is just as essential as mastering the climb. You’ll often take hits from falling off ledges, triggering traps, pushing your body too far, etc. Without proper recovery, your stamina bar takes a hit, making each climb more dangerous. With over 12,000 Very Positive Steam reviews at the time of writing, Aggro Crab and Landfall’s game seemingly rewards players who learn to manage their health early on.

Ad

This guide breaks down how recovery works, what items you’ll need, and how to tell when you’re hurt.

How to heal in PEAK

Check out the luggage for First-aid kits and other essentials (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)
Check out the luggage for First-aid kits and other essentials (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The most common way to recover in PEAK is using Bandages or First-aid kits. These are usually found inside the luggage scattered around the island. Once you have one, you can store it in your inventory until you need it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When you're ready for recovery, equip the item and left-click your mouse. This works the same for both bandages and medkits.

  • Bandages are good for light injuries.
  • Medkits are for more serious damage.

There’s no need to hold extra buttons or go through a menu.

Alternative methods: Medicinal Roots and Pandora's Lunchbox

Aside from items in luggage, you can find Medicinal Roots around the island. These grow naturally and often appear in the same places where mushrooms grow. They're not as strong as medkits, but if you're low on supplies or far from any loot, they can help you stay in the game.

Ad

Another risky method is using Pandora’s Lunchbox, which once helped me recover health and energy in a single run. However, its effects aren’t guaranteed — the item is known for being unpredictable. For more details, check out this article.

When to heal

You’ll know to recover when your stamina bar shows a red overlay with a red heart icon. That means you’re injured, and your maximum stamina is being reduced. This can make climbing and even basic movement harder. Recovery will restore your health and return your full stamina bar, which is important if you want to move efficiently without getting stuck or falling.

Ad

Also read — PEAK: How to revive knocked teammates

That concludes our guide on recovery in PEAK. You can check more articles on the game below:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications