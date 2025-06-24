PEAK: How to heal

In PEAK, knowing how to heal is just as essential as mastering the climb. You’ll often take hits from falling off ledges, triggering traps, pushing your body too far, etc. Without proper recovery, your stamina bar takes a hit, making each climb more dangerous. With over 12,000 Very Positive Steam reviews at the time of writing, Aggro Crab and Landfall’s game seemingly rewards players who learn to manage their health early on.

This guide breaks down how recovery works, what items you’ll need, and how to tell when you’re hurt.

How to heal in PEAK

Check out the luggage for First-aid kits and other essentials (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)

The most common way to recover in PEAK is using Bandages or First-aid kits. These are usually found inside the luggage scattered around the island. Once you have one, you can store it in your inventory until you need it.

When you're ready for recovery, equip the item and left-click your mouse. This works the same for both bandages and medkits.

Bandages are good for light injuries.

are good for light injuries. Medkits are for more serious damage.

There’s no need to hold extra buttons or go through a menu.

Alternative methods: Medicinal Roots and Pandora's Lunchbox

Aside from items in luggage, you can find Medicinal Roots around the island. These grow naturally and often appear in the same places where mushrooms grow. They're not as strong as medkits, but if you're low on supplies or far from any loot, they can help you stay in the game.

Another risky method is using Pandora’s Lunchbox, which once helped me recover health and energy in a single run. However, its effects aren’t guaranteed — the item is known for being unpredictable. For more details, check out this article.

When to heal

You’ll know to recover when your stamina bar shows a red overlay with a red heart icon. That means you’re injured, and your maximum stamina is being reduced. This can make climbing and even basic movement harder. Recovery will restore your health and return your full stamina bar, which is important if you want to move efficiently without getting stuck or falling.

Also read — PEAK: How to revive knocked teammates

That concludes our guide on recovery in PEAK. You can check more articles on the game below:

