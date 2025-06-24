PEAK: All cosmetics and how to get them

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jun 24, 2025 06:13 GMT
PEAK all cosmetics
Personalize your avatar with these cosmetic items (Image via Landfall)

Co-op multiplayer game PEAK has been catching the world by storm. This roguelite climbing game doesn't just offer thrills and humorous moments with friends, but also rewards players for overcoming challenges. This is in the form of cosmetics for achieving certain milestones in the game, set across various categories like Hats, Accessories, and Outfits.

Below, we've compiled a list of all obtainable cosmetics and how to get them. Read on to know more.

All cosmetics in PEAK and how to get them

Team up for greater chances of getting achievements and being rewarded with the cosmetics (Image via Landfall)
There are over 30 varied cosmetics to discover, each tied to a specific task, achievement, or win condition. Here are all cosmetic items in the game with their unlock requirement listed:

CosmeticHow To Get
Aviator CapAlpinist Badge - Climb past the Alpines
Straw HatBeachcomber Badge - Climb past the Shore
Pith HelmetTrailblazer Badge - Climb past the Tropics
Tropical OutfitVolcanology Badge - Climb past the Caldera
Stetson HatPeak Badge - Reach the Peak
Realstic EyesArborist Badge - Reach the top of a big tree in the Jungle biome
Wolf EarsLone Wolf Badge - Escape the island solo
Messanger CapSpeed Climber Badge - Escape the island in under an hour
Propeller HatBing Bong Badge - Escape the island with Bing Bong
Flower GarlandNaturalist Badge - Escape the island without eating or drinking any packaged food
Incognito FaceLeave No Trace Badge - Escape the island without placing anything on the mountain
^-shaped mouth and Monster Eyes
Gourmand Badge - Escape the island after cooking and eating a coconut half, a honeycomb, a Winterberry, and an egg
Russell’s OutfitBalloon Badge - Escape the island without taking any fall damage
Castaway OutfitParticipation Badge - Have a friend escape the island without you
Scoutmaster OutfitSurvivalist Badge - Escape the island without ever losing consciousness
Chef HatCooking badge - Cook 20 items at a campfire
Mushroom CapMycology Badge - Eat 4 different non-toxic Mushrooms in a single run
Sticking out Tongue MouthForaging Badge - Eat 5 different berries in a single run
Ninja HeadbandEndurance Badge - Climb 50m without touching the ground
HeadbandHigh Altitude Badge - Climb a total of 5000m
Medic HelmetFirst Aid Badge - Heal teammates for 100 points in a single expedition
Sailor’s OutfitEmergency Preparedness Badge - Heal an unconscious friend
Sailor’s HatClutch Badge - Revive 3 people in a single run
Vampire FangsToxicology Badge - Restore 200 Poison by using items
Wizard HatEsoterica Badge - Find or obtain a mystical item
Kril HatAnimal Serenading Badge - Play the bugle for a Capybara
Inverted EyesMentorship Badge - Have a 1-on-1 with Scoutmaster
Starry EyesBouldering Badge - Placing 10 Pitons
Ribbon BowKnot Tying Badge - Place a total of 100m of rope in a single run
Broken GlassesBookworm Badge - Find all 8 of Scoutmaster Myre’s journal entries
School UniformHappy Camper Badge - Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires
Players will have to co-operate with friends and play in a party of four players if they want the best chances of getting all the collectible cosmetics across their runs, a lot of which will likely end up in failure due to the steep challenge. The game is available to play on Windows PC via Steam.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

