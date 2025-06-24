PEAK: All cosmetics and how to get them

Co-op multiplayer game PEAK has been catching the world by storm. This roguelite climbing game doesn't just offer thrills and humorous moments with friends, but also rewards players for overcoming challenges. This is in the form of cosmetics for achieving certain milestones in the game, set across various categories like Hats, Accessories, and Outfits.
Below, we've compiled a list of all obtainable cosmetics and how to get them. Read on to know more.
There are over 30 varied cosmetics to discover, each tied to a specific task, achievement, or win condition. Here are all cosmetic items in the game with their unlock requirement listed:
Cosmetic
How To Get
Aviator Cap
Alpinist Badge - Climb past the Alpines
Straw Hat
Beachcomber Badge - Climb past the Shore
Pith Helmet
Trailblazer Badge - Climb past the Tropics
Tropical Outfit
Volcanology Badge - Climb past the Caldera
Stetson Hat
Peak Badge - Reach the Peak
Realstic Eyes
Arborist Badge - Reach the top of a big tree in the Jungle biome
Wolf Ears
Lone Wolf Badge - Escape the island solo
Messanger Cap
Speed Climber Badge - Escape the island in under an hour
Propeller Hat
Bing Bong Badge - Escape the island with Bing Bong
Flower Garland
Naturalist Badge - Escape the island without eating or drinking any packaged food
Incognito Face
Leave No Trace Badge - Escape the island without placing anything on the mountain
^-shaped mouth and Monster Eyes
Gourmand Badge - Escape the island after cooking and eating a coconut half, a honeycomb, a Winterberry, and an egg
Russell’s Outfit
Balloon Badge - Escape the island without taking any fall damage
Castaway Outfit
Participation Badge - Have a friend escape the island without you
Scoutmaster Outfit
Survivalist Badge - Escape the island without ever losing consciousness
Chef Hat
Cooking badge - Cook 20 items at a campfire
Mushroom Cap
Mycology Badge - Eat 4 different non-toxic Mushrooms in a single run
Sticking out Tongue Mouth
Foraging Badge - Eat 5 different berries in a single run
Ninja Headband
Endurance Badge - Climb 50m without touching the ground
Headband
High Altitude Badge - Climb a total of 5000m
Medic Helmet
First Aid Badge - Heal teammates for 100 points in a single expedition
Sailor’s Outfit
Emergency Preparedness Badge - Heal an unconscious friend
Sailor’s Hat
Clutch Badge - Revive 3 people in a single run
Vampire Fangs
Toxicology Badge - Restore 200 Poison by using items
Wizard Hat
Esoterica Badge - Find or obtain a mystical item
Kril Hat
Animal Serenading Badge - Play the bugle for a Capybara
Inverted Eyes
Mentorship Badge - Have a 1-on-1 with Scoutmaster
Starry Eyes
Bouldering Badge - Placing 10 Pitons
Ribbon Bow
Knot Tying Badge - Place a total of 100m of rope in a single run
Broken Glasses
Bookworm Badge - Find all 8 of Scoutmaster Myre’s journal entries
School Uniform
Happy Camper Badge - Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires
Players will have to co-operate with friends and play in a party of four players if they want the best chances of getting all the collectible cosmetics across their runs, a lot of which will likely end up in failure due to the steep challenge. The game is available to play on Windows PC via Steam.
