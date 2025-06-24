PEAK: All cosmetics and how to get them

Co-op multiplayer game PEAK has been catching the world by storm. This roguelite climbing game doesn't just offer thrills and humorous moments with friends, but also rewards players for overcoming challenges. This is in the form of cosmetics for achieving certain milestones in the game, set across various categories like Hats, Accessories, and Outfits.

Below, we've compiled a list of all obtainable cosmetics and how to get them. Read on to know more.

All cosmetics in PEAK and how to get them

Team up for greater chances of getting achievements and being rewarded with the cosmetics (Image via Landfall)

There are over 30 varied cosmetics to discover, each tied to a specific task, achievement, or win condition. Here are all cosmetic items in the game with their unlock requirement listed:

Cosmetic How To Get Aviator Cap Alpinist Badge - Climb past the Alpines Straw Hat Beachcomber Badge - Climb past the Shore Pith Helmet Trailblazer Badge - Climb past the Tropics Tropical Outfit Volcanology Badge - Climb past the Caldera Stetson Hat Peak Badge - Reach the Peak Realstic Eyes Arborist Badge - Reach the top of a big tree in the Jungle biome Wolf Ears Lone Wolf Badge - Escape the island solo Messanger Cap Speed Climber Badge - Escape the island in under an hour Propeller Hat Bing Bong Badge - Escape the island with Bing Bong Flower Garland Naturalist Badge - Escape the island without eating or drinking any packaged food Incognito Face Leave No Trace Badge - Escape the island without placing anything on the mountain ^-shaped mouth and Monster Eyes Gourmand Badge - Escape the island after cooking and eating a coconut half, a honeycomb, a Winterberry, and an egg Russell’s Outfit Balloon Badge - Escape the island without taking any fall damage Castaway Outfit Participation Badge - Have a friend escape the island without you Scoutmaster Outfit Survivalist Badge - Escape the island without ever losing consciousness Chef Hat Cooking badge - Cook 20 items at a campfire Mushroom Cap Mycology Badge - Eat 4 different non-toxic Mushrooms in a single run Sticking out Tongue Mouth Foraging Badge - Eat 5 different berries in a single run Ninja Headband Endurance Badge - Climb 50m without touching the ground Headband High Altitude Badge - Climb a total of 5000m Medic Helmet First Aid Badge - Heal teammates for 100 points in a single expedition Sailor’s Outfit Emergency Preparedness Badge - Heal an unconscious friend Sailor’s Hat Clutch Badge - Revive 3 people in a single run Vampire Fangs Toxicology Badge - Restore 200 Poison by using items Wizard Hat Esoterica Badge - Find or obtain a mystical item Kril Hat Animal Serenading Badge - Play the bugle for a Capybara Inverted Eyes Mentorship Badge - Have a 1-on-1 with Scoutmaster Starry Eyes Bouldering Badge - Placing 10 Pitons Ribbon Bow Knot Tying Badge - Place a total of 100m of rope in a single run Broken Glasses Bookworm Badge - Find all 8 of Scoutmaster Myre’s journal entries School Uniform Happy Camper Badge - Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires

Players will have to co-operate with friends and play in a party of four players if they want the best chances of getting all the collectible cosmetics across their runs, a lot of which will likely end up in failure due to the steep challenge. The game is available to play on Windows PC via Steam.

Also Read: 5 best beginner tips for Peak

