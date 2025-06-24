PEAK trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 24, 2025 08:13 GMT
PEAK is a co-op title available on PC via Steam (Image via Landfall)
PEAK is a co-op title available on PC via Steam (Image via Landfall)

PEAK features 30 trophies in total, which you need to collect alongside your partner. The game offers online co-op mode in which you can play with your friends. If you have started and are eager to get all the available trophies, read on.

Here is the entire list of trophies and achievements available in PEAK, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in PEAK

The game features 30 trophies in total (Image via Landfall)
The game features 30 trophies in total (Image via Landfall)
  • Beachcomber Badge - Climb past the SHORE.
  • Trailblazer Badge - Climb past the TROPICS.
  • Alpinist Badge - Climb past the ALPINE.
  • Volcanology Badge - Climb past the CALDERA.
  • Peak Badge - Reach the PEAK.
  • First Aid Badge - Heal 100 total HP for friends in one expedition.
  • Happy Camper Badge - Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires.
  • Emergency Preparedness Badge - Save an unconscious teammate with an item.
  • Clutch Badge - Resurrect 3 teammates in a single run.
  • Survivalist Badge - Escape without ever being knocked out.
  • Esoterica Badge - Find a mystical item.
  • Foraging Badge - Eat 5 different berries in one run.
  • Toxicology Badge - Cure 200 poison using items.
  • Cooking Badge - Cook 20 meals.
  • Mycology Badge - Eat 4 non-toxic mushrooms in one expedition.
  • Gourmand Badge - Eat a coconut half, honeycomb, yellow.
  • Naturalist Badge - Escape without eating any packaged food.
  • High Altitude Badge - Climb 5000m total.
  • Endurance Badge - Climb 50m straight without touching the ground.
  • Bouldering Badge - Place 10 points.
  • Knot Tying Badge - Place 100m of rope in one expedition.
  • Balloon Badge - Escape without taking fall damage.
  • Leave No Trace Badge - Escape without placing anything.
  • Participation Badge - Have a friend escape without you.
  • Mentorship Badge - Speak privately with the Scoutmaster.
  • Animal Serenading Badge - Play bugle for a capybara.
  • Bing Bong Badge - Help Bing Bong escape the island.
  • Long Wolf Badge - Escape the island solo.
  • Speed Climber Badge - Escape in under 1 hour.
  • Bookworm Badge - Read every journal entry by Scoutmaster Myres.
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: PEAK: All items explained

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications