PEAK trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

PEAK features 30 trophies in total, which you need to collect alongside your partner. The game offers online co-op mode in which you can play with your friends. If you have started and are eager to get all the available trophies, read on.
Here is the entire list of trophies and achievements available in PEAK, alongside a short description on how to get them.
All trophies and achievements featured in PEAK
- Beachcomber Badge - Climb past the SHORE.
- Trailblazer Badge - Climb past the TROPICS.
- Alpinist Badge - Climb past the ALPINE.
- Volcanology Badge - Climb past the CALDERA.
- Peak Badge - Reach the PEAK.
- First Aid Badge - Heal 100 total HP for friends in one expedition.
- Happy Camper Badge - Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires.
- Emergency Preparedness Badge - Save an unconscious teammate with an item.
- Clutch Badge - Resurrect 3 teammates in a single run.
- Survivalist Badge - Escape without ever being knocked out.
- Esoterica Badge - Find a mystical item.
- Foraging Badge - Eat 5 different berries in one run.
- Toxicology Badge - Cure 200 poison using items.
- Cooking Badge - Cook 20 meals.
- Mycology Badge - Eat 4 non-toxic mushrooms in one expedition.
- Gourmand Badge - Eat a coconut half, honeycomb, yellow.
- Naturalist Badge - Escape without eating any packaged food.
- High Altitude Badge - Climb 5000m total.
- Endurance Badge - Climb 50m straight without touching the ground.
- Bouldering Badge - Place 10 points.
- Knot Tying Badge - Place 100m of rope in one expedition.
- Balloon Badge - Escape without taking fall damage.
- Leave No Trace Badge - Escape without placing anything.
- Participation Badge - Have a friend escape without you.
- Mentorship Badge - Speak privately with the Scoutmaster.
- Animal Serenading Badge - Play bugle for a capybara.
- Bing Bong Badge - Help Bing Bong escape the island.
- Long Wolf Badge - Escape the island solo.
- Speed Climber Badge - Escape in under 1 hour.
- Bookworm Badge - Read every journal entry by Scoutmaster Myres.
