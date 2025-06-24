PEAK trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

PEAK features 30 trophies in total, which you need to collect alongside your partner. The game offers online co-op mode in which you can play with your friends. If you have started and are eager to get all the available trophies, read on.

Here is the entire list of trophies and achievements available in PEAK, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in PEAK

The game features 30 trophies in total (Image via Landfall)

Beachcomber Badge - Climb past the SHORE.

Climb past the SHORE. Trailblazer Badge - Climb past the TROPICS.

Climb past the TROPICS. Alpinist Badge - Climb past the ALPINE.

Climb past the ALPINE. Volcanology Badge - Climb past the CALDERA.

Climb past the CALDERA. Peak Badge - Reach the PEAK.

Reach the PEAK. First Aid Badge - Heal 100 total HP for friends in one expedition.

Heal 100 total HP for friends in one expedition. Happy Camper Badge - Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires.

Receive 5 morale boosts from campfires. Emergency Preparedness Badge - Save an unconscious teammate with an item.

Save an unconscious teammate with an item. Clutch Badge - Resurrect 3 teammates in a single run.

Resurrect 3 teammates in a single run. Survivalist Badge - Escape without ever being knocked out.

Escape without ever being knocked out. Esoterica Badge - Find a mystical item.

Find a mystical item. Foraging Badge - Eat 5 different berries in one run.

Eat 5 different berries in one run. Toxicology Badge - Cure 200 poison using items.

Cure 200 poison using items. Cooking Badge - Cook 20 meals.

Cook 20 meals. Mycology Badge - Eat 4 non-toxic mushrooms in one expedition.

Eat 4 non-toxic mushrooms in one expedition. Gourmand Badge - Eat a coconut half, honeycomb, yellow.

Eat a coconut half, honeycomb, yellow. Naturalist Badge - Escape without eating any packaged food.

Escape without eating any packaged food. High Altitude Badge - Climb 5000m total.

Climb 5000m total. Endurance Badge - Climb 50m straight without touching the ground.

Climb 50m straight without touching the ground. Bouldering Badge - Place 10 points.

Place 10 points. Knot Tying Badge - Place 100m of rope in one expedition.

Place 100m of rope in one expedition. Balloon Badge - Escape without taking fall damage.

Escape without taking fall damage. Leave No Trace Badge - Escape without placing anything.

Escape without placing anything. Participation Badge - Have a friend escape without you.

Have a friend escape without you. Mentorship Badge - Speak privately with the Scoutmaster.

Speak privately with the Scoutmaster. Animal Serenading Badge - Play bugle for a capybara.

Play bugle for a capybara. Bing Bong Badge - Help Bing Bong escape the island.

Help Bing Bong escape the island. Long Wolf Badge - Escape the island solo.

Escape the island solo. Speed Climber Badge - Escape in under 1 hour.

Escape in under 1 hour. Bookworm Badge - Read every journal entry by Scoutmaster Myres.

