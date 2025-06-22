PEAK: All items explained

In PEAK, survival isn’t just about climbing; it's also about smart resource management. Whether going through poison fog, climbing icy towers, or desperately trying to revive teammates, the items you carry make all the difference.
From basic tools to legendary gear, each item has a purpose, and using them wisely can be the key to reaching the summit alive. This guide will walk you through all the items in PEAK and how they work.
PEAK item list
General items
- Lantern: Provides light and prevents freezing within a small radius. Essential for night climbs.
- Flare: Lights up the fog and marks locations. Used for visibility and signaling teammates.
- Bugle (Instrument): Triggers the Winterberry quest and earns achievements when used near capybaras.
- Bugle of friendship (Legendary): Grants infinite stamina to your team for 10 seconds. Powerful during clutch moments.
- Bing bong: A fun collectible with no gameplay impact.
- Compass: Shows directions. This is a must-have for staying on the correct path.
- Pirate’s compass (legendary): Points toward the nearest unopened luggage. Helps you find valuable supplies fast.
- Bowgun: Fires darts that slow enemies. Helps with controlling threats from a distance.
- Banana peel: Slips any player who steps on it, even the one who throws it. Mostly used for fun.
- Cursed skull (legendary): Sacrifices you to revive nearby teammates, heal them, and refill their stamina.
Consumable items
- Fruits, meat, and vegetables: They satisfy hunger, and cooking increases their effect.
- Marshmallow: Restores more hunger when cooked.
- Big lollipop: Gives infinite stamina briefly, followed by severe fatigue. Use for quick bursts of speed.
- Poisonous Mushrooms: Harmful, but can be used strategically in certain cases.
Healing items
- Heat pack: Removes frostbite ticks but doesn’t prevent future freezing.
- Antidote: Heals up to 14 poison ticks.
- Scout effigy: One-time use item that revives a fallen teammate.
- Bandages: Heals 12 damage ticks over time.
- Medkit: Fully restores health. Very useful in emergencies.
- Cure all: Clears all status effects and refills stamina.
- Faerie lantern (legendary): Gradually heals everyone in its radius.
- Pandora’s lunchbox: Grants three random effects, which can be helpful or harmful.
- Remedy Fungus: A throwable cloud that clears all status effects in a small area.
Exploration gear
- Rope spool: Deploys 12.5 meters of rope downward.
- Rope cannon: Fires rope upward to create climbable routes.
- Portable stove: Lets you cook food and thaw frozen players. But once placed, it can’t be moved.
- Anti-rope cannon: Fires rope downward for safe descents.
- Anti-rope spool: Same as the Anti-rope Cannon, but upward.
- Chain cannon: Creates horizontal rope bridges for lateral movement.
- Piton: Acts as a stamina recovery point. Breaks after several uses.
- Shelf shroom: A throwable mushroom that creates a temporary platform to stand on.
Whether climbing solo or with friends, pack smart and trust your gear to carry you to the Peak.
