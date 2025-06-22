How to become a ghost in PEAK

In PEAK, survival isn't always guaranteed and when your team can’t get to you in time, you don’t just disappear — you turn into a ghost. Once your death timer runs out, your physical body fades, and you shift into ghost mode, altering how you play the game entirely.
This guide will take you through what you can do as a ghost and how to become one in PEAK.
How to take a ghost form in PEAK
When you take enough damage or otherwise get knocked out, you’re not instantly dead. A countdown timer starts, during which your teammates can revive you using medkits, food, or bandages. To heal you, they have to drop you first, then use these items. But if that countdown runs out and your team doesn’t get to you in time, you simply become a ghost.
What you can do as a ghost
Being a ghost means you're just out of the climb (for now). You can use proximity chat to talk to teammates and float freely, scout ahead, and help guide the squad. However, the ghost form does have some drawbacks — you cannot interact with the world or pick up any items. You also lose the ability to climb or revive others.
Some players love the ghost role as a support feature; others feel it breaks immersion. Either way, it’s part of PEAK’s core loop.
How to get back to normal
There are two ways to be revived:
- Effigies: Single-use items that let one player revive one ghost. They're super limited, so most players save them for emergencies.
- Campfire Altars: Rare structures that bring back all ghosts for free when activated.
In PEAK, ghosting isn’t just a punishment for dying — it’s a change in role. You can still interact and support your team by scouting ahead.
