Best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 games, and the ones truly worth your money

The Switch 2 has sold over 3.5 million units globally in just four days. It’s safe to say that it is one of Nintendo’s most successful console launches ever. With this new hardware comes a fresh lineup of games that are driving the console’s early success.
But with so many new titles, players may wonder which titles are actually worth picking up. This article will walk you through the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 games worth your time and money.
Best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 games
1) Mario Kart World
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Mario Kart World is a full-blown evolution of the franchise, and it’s no surprise that it is topping the sales charts. It was bundled with nearly 80% of Switch 2 units in the US, according to Circana data.
The game brings the chaotic fun we all expect, but takes things up a notch with Knockout Rally, a new online mode where 24 players race through continuous tracks – the last four at each checkpoint get eliminated. It’s fast, tense, and addictive. Combine that with a huge character roster and online connectivity, and you’ve got a racer that’ll likely define the Switch 2 for years to come.
2) The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
While technically not a new title, the Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom offers more than just visual upgrades. Thanks to the enhanced edition bundled with the Nintendo Online Expansion Pack, returning to Hyrule is more rewarding than ever.
There’s noticeably smoother performance, better load times, and even gameplay improvements thanks to a new integrated Zelda Guide app. Whether you’re playing for the first time or diving back in, it feels fresh.
3) Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best-selling Switch 2 games. The Ultimate version finally delivers the experience players hoped for back in 2020. On the Switch 2, the visuals hold up really well, and the game runs far smoother than expected on a Nintendo platform.
With its massive open world, rich quests, and countless customization options, this is the closest the Switch 2 has come to feeling like a proper next-gen machine.
4) Hitman World of Assassination
Agent 47 makes an entrance on the Switch 2, with a version of World of Assassination that is ideal for portable play. Its mission-based structure and replayability make it perfect for short sessions.
The controls feel tight, and the visuals don’t suffer as much as you'd expect from a stealth-heavy game. Plus, it’s one of the few options on the platform that isn’t kid-friendly, making it a good pick for core gamers.
5) No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Since its rocky 2016 debut, No Man’s Sky has evolved into one of the most ambitious games on the market. On the Switch 2, it's better than ever. The visuals are smoother, load times are reduced, and it performs incredibly well on the upgraded hardware.
The best part is that if you already own the game on the Switch, the upgrade to the Switch 2 version is completely free.
While Mario Kart World is clearly the system-seller, titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, and No Man’s Sky prove that the Switch 2 is also targeting older, more serious gamers.
Also read: Is Donkey Kong Bananza coming to PC?
Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: All confirmed characters
- Will Donkey Kong Bananza be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?
- Can you play Donkey Kong Bananza as a newcomer to the series?
- All video game announcements from PlayStation State of Play 2025: Silent Hill F, Nioh 3, and more
- All video game announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Outer Worlds 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.