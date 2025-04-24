Will Donkey Kong Bananza be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to release globally on July 17, 2025. In the game, you take on the role of Donkey Kong, a gorilla who steals banana-shaped diamonds from a group of apes. The title requires you to create paths for yourself to collect items by undertaking quests and fighting enemies.
Since Donkey Kong Bananza is a Nintendo-exclusive title, it won't be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will only be released on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Will Donkey Kong Bananza be a launch-day title for Nintendo Switch 2?
Donkey Kong Bananza will not be a launch-day title for the Nintendo Switch 2. The action-adventure game will be available on July 17, 2025, a few weeks after the console's release.
The Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, and will cost $450. Mario Kart World will also be available in a bundle with the console for $500.
The following titles will be accessible on the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day:
- Mario Kart World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Zelda TOTK
- Zelda BOTW
- Hogwarts Legacy
Will new players be able to enjoy Donkey Kong Bananza?
The simplicity of Donkey Kong games makes them enjoyable and welcoming even for first-time players.
Despite being one of Nintendo's oldest franchises, Bananza can be enjoyed even without playing the previous titles in the series. Being familiar with the character will obviously enhance the experience and immersion, but it is not strictly necessary to play the older games.
