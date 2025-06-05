All video game announcements from PlayStation State of Play 2025: Silent Hill f, Nioh 3, and more

Sony's mid-year PlayStation State of Play 2025 was packed with surprises and long-awaited reveals that gave fans a lot to talk about. Whether you're into horror titles, tactical RPGs, or stylish indie games, the showcase had something for everyone.

Let’s break down all the big game announcements at the PlayStation State of Play event.

Note: Many games were not announced for the first time.

All PlayStation State of Play announcements

Silent Hill f

The iconic Silent Hill franchise will be back in terrifying form with Silent Hill f. Set in 1960s Japan, the story revolves around a student named Hinako Shimizu, who faces unspeakable horrors in a town filled with fog.

This psychological horror game is set for release on September 25, 2025.

Nioh 3

Team Ninja officially revealed Nioh 3, continuing its brutal action-RPG legacy. A playable demo is now available on the PlayStation 5, and the full version will arrive in early 2026.

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles

Square Enix is reviving its tactical masterpiece with both a Classic and Enhanced version. The Enhanced edition has voiceovers, better UI, and new difficulty settings. It will be released on September 30, 2025, on the PS4 and PS5.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

A new trailer for the Snake Eater remake gave fans a closer look at the title's updated visuals and gameplay mechanics. It also teased a revamped version of the fan-favorite Snake vs Monkey mode.

The game is set to launch on August 26, 2025.

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls

Arc System Works is developing a new team-based fighter called Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. It's a 4v4 brawler featuring Marvel heroes in intense, anime-styled combat, coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC in 2026.

Romeo Is a Dead

Grasshopper Manufacture is back with another offbeat action game called Romeo Is a Dead Man. The title sees an undead time-traveling FBI agent taking on multiverse criminals, and it promises blood, style, and chaos. It will be released in 2026.

Pragmata

After a long silence, Pragmata returned with a new trailer. In the game, players will control both Hugh and a young girl named Diana as they survive a battle-scarred moon colony. Expect a mix of combat and puzzling teamwork when it launches in 2026.

Lumines Arise

From the minds behind Tetris Effect, Lumines Arise is a hypnotic rhythm puzzle game coming to both PS5 and PS VR2 in fall 2025. A free demo will also be released this summer.

Thief Legacy of Shadows

Thief Legacy of Shadows marks the stealth franchise's first venture into VR. In the game, players must sneak, steal, and snipe their way through a dark city.

The title will be available exclusively on PS VR2 when it releases sometime this year.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Digimon series makes a comeback with Time Stranger, set for release on October 3, 2025. While gameplay details are still under wraps, fans can expect monster-collecting mechanics and turn-based action.

Ghost of Yotei

A spiritual follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei will be a PlayStation exclusive that ventures into new regions. It will offer improved swordplay and stealth mechanics.

The game is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025.

Baby Steps

In Baby Steps, players take on the role of Nate, who discovers the ability to put one foot in front of the other. The simulator will feature fully simulated physics-based walking.

The game will arrive on September 8, 2025, promising plenty of awkward laughs and faceplants.

Hirofumi

Not much has been revealed about Hirofumi, but it is shaping up to be a visually striking experience. The game is set to launch on September 3, 2025, with more information expected soon.

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots

Everybody’s Golf is swinging back onto the green with Hot Shots, launching on September 5, 2025. Expect new characters, modes, and wacky courses in this arcade golf game.

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

Ragebound is the latest entry in the Ninja Gaiden series, dropping on July 31, 2025.

Cairn

Cairn invites players to explore peaceful environments and uncover secrets at their own pace. The game is launching on November 5, 2025.

Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection

Get ready to relive the nostalgia with the Legacy Collection, featuring remastered versions of older Mortal Kombat titles, set to release in 2025.

Tides of Tomorrow

Tides of Tomorrow is set in a waterlogged world where players' choices ripple across the future. The narrative-driven game will be released on February 24, 2026.

Sea of Remnants

Explore a post-apocalyptic ocean in Sea of Remnants, a game centered on survival, discovery, and crafting, coming sometime in 2026.

Sword of the Sea

From the team behind Journey, Sword of the Sea will have players gliding across a dreamlike world. The relaxing and visually poetic game is set to arrive on August 19, 2025.

FBC Firebreak

A fresh twist on tactical shooters, FBC Firebreak puts players in the boots of a high-risk rescue team, and it's scheduled to release on June 17, 2025.

First Light 007

IO Interactive's take on James Bond, First Light, features a young 007 and co-star Lennie James. A gritty spy origin story awaits when it lands in 2026.

The 2025 State of Play set the tone for what could be one of PlayStation's most exciting years yet. Whether you're into fast-paced action, moody survival horror, or thoughtful indie adventures, there's a lot to look forward to.

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

