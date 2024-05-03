Stellar Blade creates history with highest PlayStation user score of all time

Stellar Blade was launched to rave reviews from critics recently and has become the best-rated PlayStation game of all time with the highest user score on review aggregating platform Metacritic. Thanks to its addictive combat system, immersive visuals, and a stylish protagonist like Eve, Shift Up's first AAA console exclusive has clearly exceeded expectations.

Stellar Blade's Metacritic user score is a testament to its brilliance, and players can't get enough of this title.

Stellar Blade is the best-rated PS5 game of all time with a stellar user score, looks like a solid Game of the Year contender

Expand Tweet

Trusted industry insider @Zuby_Tech recently shared huge news on X, with their post suggesting that Stellar Blade now has the highest user score of all time for a PS5 game on the Metacritic website. To be precise, it has received a "Universal Acclaim" and a rating of 9.3 from people who have played it after its launch on the PlayStation 5.

As of this writing, the user score for this game on Metacritic sits at 9.3 based on more than 3,600 user reviews. What's interesting to note is that over 3,400 people have given it positive feedback, resulting in its high user score.

Prior to its phenomenal reception at launch, Shift Up's ambitious action-adventure title had already gotten mostly favorable reviews from critics. Currently, it has an impressive Metascore of 82 based on over 120 critic reviews.

Eve in a still from the smash hit PS5 game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This kind of reception was sort of foreshadowed early last month when it was revealed that the demo for this PS5 exclusive attracted close to 690,000 daily active users.

As such, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Stellar Blade can be a solid contender for the Game of the Year award in December. The title's got a lot going for it and continues to do well despite recent controversies involving censorship and Eve's character design.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on the PS5 exclusive, keep following Sportskeeda.