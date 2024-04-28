Many side quests in Shift Up's latest PlayStation 5 exclusive are quite crucial and require some special items, such as the three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies, to be collected. Overall, there are three Mind Map Copies to find in the game although finding them is not simple. However, it's not a very difficult task to accomplish in this action-adventure title.

That said, this article details how you can find all three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies.

Where to find all three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies?

You can find all three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies in the following locations:

City of Xion, at Sister's Junk

Wasteland area

Southern region of the Wasteland area

Read on to find out how you can acquire all the Mind Map Copies from the aforementioned locations.

Get all three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies using this method

Eve's character in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There's a specific side quest in the game called Looking At You after you enter the Last Gulp Bar in the city of Xion. Once Eve talks to the bar's owner, Su, Eve will offer her help to fix Enya.

Now, to complete the side quest Looking at You, Eve will need to find three Mind Map Copies. For the first one, you can find it in the city of Xion at Sister's Junk, where you have to buy it. The latter is not very far away from the Gulp Bar.

The next step for you is to travel to the Stellar Blade's Wasteland area in the southeast direction. It is in an open-world-esque space. Once you get there, turn north to search for a small path near the hill, where you will witness a small robot on the way. Destroying it will award you with the second Mind Map Copy.

Eve's character as in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To complete the collection of three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies, you have to go down the southern path in the Wasteland's first big section. As you move along this path, you will come across another small robot. Once the robot is destroyed, you will get the third Mind Map Copy.

As soon as this collection is completed, you will need to fix Enya by finding 10 Extreme Nano Elements in Stellar Blade. These can be easily obtained in different places and from various chests across the map in Wasteland.

That's pretty much all there is to know about getting the three Stellar Blade Mind Map Copies.

What do Mind Map Copies do in Stellar Blade?

While Mind Map Copies don't have any particular purpose, you will need them to complete quests. It may be taxing to buy the first Mind Map Copy from Kaya but it is worth the gold. The reward from the Looking At You mission will compensate for the gold spent on the purchase.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, keep following Sportskeeda.