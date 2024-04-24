Stellar Blade team discloses the hardest boss who influenced the game's combat system

Stellar Blade has one deadly boss who has challenged the development team of Shift Up but helped them craft the game's combat system. This detail has been recently disclosed by the studio in a new behind-the-scenes video for Stellar Blade ahead of its global debut this week. The developers apparently found it tough to beat one specific boss in the PS5 exclusive.

This boss eventually influenced the overall fighting system of the action-adventure project. This article explores more.

Stellar Blade developers had a competition to see who could defeat this challenging boss first

A still from the upcoming PS5 game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To generate hype, Shift Up has been sharing key insights on the development of Stellar Blade. Last week, the developers shared a BTS video on how the game was conceptualized as a PS5-exclusive title. Recently, they shared a new video on YouTube talking about the gameplay experience.

In the latest BTS clip from Shift Up, it was revealed how the combat system was designed. The developers mentioned that it was one boss, named Abaddon in Stellar Blade, who gave them a hard time to beat. But the challenge also helped them design a satisfying combat system.

Abaddon boss fight in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here's what one of the developers said about the Abaddon boss fight and its influence on the game:

"There is a monster called Abaddon that players will meet early on in the game. Everyone in the studio had a competition to see who could defeat this boss first. From that moment, all of us understood how to design the combat system of Stellar Blade."

The same sentiment was reflected in the Stellar Blade demo where it was discovered that Abaddon was a tough boss to fight. Players require the right amount of skills and movement tactics to beat this enemy. However, the fight is not too difficult and a lot depends on the learning curve of players, which is mostly the core of the game's combat system.

The PS5 exclusive will be released globally this week on April 26, 2024.

