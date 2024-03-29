How to win Abaddon boss fight in Stellar Blade demo

The PS5 demo for Stellar Blade is now available, and players are trying to figure out how to win the Abaddon boss fight. While the demo features various monsters and strong enemies, none are as ferocious as Abaddon.

This article will try to explain how players can easily win the Stellar Blade boss fight against Abaddon.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Win the Abaddon boss fight in Stellar Blade demo using effective combos and movement strategies

Abaddon boss fight in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Shift Up)

The Stellar Blade demo includes numerous encounters where Eve goes against deadly creatures. However, it's the Abaddon boss fight at the end of the demo that might cause players to struggle a little. It is because the boss is too strong to beat with just constant attacking.

To win the Abaddon boss fight in Stellar Blade, players have to use some effective combos and strategies to beat this enemy. Utilizing Eve's movements during combat is very crucial to winning the battles in the game. This is where lies the significance of guarding and parrying at the right time. However, they should be used wisely.

In the Stellar Blade demo, players have to stay alert while landing a strike on Abaddon during the boss fight. Just like other enemies, it also delivers a blow that cannot be guarded or parried after glowing yellow. At this point, players should just dodge any kind of attack. Trying to hit back will simply result in Eve getting killed.

Eve during Abaddon boss fight in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Shift Up)

Dodging with correct timing will provide Eve the best chance to use her 'Beta skills'. Depending on their choice of Skill from the 'Skill Tree', players can get an edge against Abaddon. Some common skills include Blink and Repulse among many others.

Since the only weapon Eve has is a sword in the Stellar Blade demo, players have to make sure they are utilizing it well to attack weak points of Abaddon in the boss fight.

That's the crux of how players should fight Abaddon in the Stellar Blade boss fight. The full game is set to release globally on April 26, 2024.

